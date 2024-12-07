Influencer Dominique Brown Dead at 34 After Reportedly Suffering Allergic Reaction at Event

Instagram

BoxLunch, who hosted the holiday food event, issued a statement, writing that it's "devastated" by the Disney influencer's passing, while also confirming that she "suffered a medical emergency."

A Disney influencer has passed away at the age of 34 after she reportedly suffered an allergic reaction at a holiday food event.

Dominique Brown -- who was known for being a Disney content creator, and went by the username HellooDomo -- attended a BoxLunch event on Thursday, which took place at Vibiana in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, Brown died after having an allergic reaction to food she consumed at the event. Attendees at the event allegedly claimed that Brown ate food she was told did not have an ingredient that she was allergic to.

In a post shared X, formerly Twitter, which was cited by Daily Mail and PEOPLE, a user claimed that Brown was her "moms best friend of 10 years."

"She asked if there was peanuts in the food and everyone told her no," the user wrote. "When she instantly felt bad she asked someone to take her to the hospital, everyone said no and to take pictures first. So sad."

Meanwhile, according to PEOPLE, one of its reporters who was in attendance witnessed Brown receiving CPR, and said they learned 911 was immediately called.

BoxLunch confirmed Brown's passing in a statement.

"We are devastated by the passing of Dominique Brown, a beloved member of the BoxLunch Collective, who suffered a medical emergency at an event hosted by BoxLunch on Thursday in Los Angeles," a representative for the company told PEOPLE in a statement. "Our hearts go out to her family and friends, and we will do everything we can to support them and the members of the BoxLunch Collective and our team during this painful time."

Brown's alleged brother, Patrick Ramos, shared a tribute to his sister in the comments section of her final Instagram post, which she shared earlier this week. (See above.)

"Hi everyone, this is @pramos313 - Dominique's brother. I wanted to take a a moment to say thank you to her social media fam for showing her so much love and light," Ramos commented. "Disney did bring her joy, but it was unparalleled that she found a community who loved her and Disney as much as she did. I will miss my sister and best friend and that infectious smile she always had. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart. ❤️🥺."

Many of Brown's followers took to the comments section of her last post to react to the sad news, while fellow Disney content creators and influencers have been paying tribute on social media.

"Domo you left a treasured memory with everyone you met. You were truly such a great example of what a good person, friend, creator should be," Disney influencer Dapper on the Daily on her Instagram Stories. "Truly Beautiful inside & out. Thank you for being authentically you, caring & most of all for being such a joy & light to us all. Your zest for life, determination & love for community will live on through all of us."

Sarah Axelrod, who runs the Disney account That Magic Mama, commented on Brown's final video, writing, "One of the kindest people I’ve met in this community. Because we knew you, we have been changed for good. ❤️‍🩹"

"You were such a beacon of light in this community 🍯✨😭 miss & love you so much," fellow Disney creator Helen Davis wrote.