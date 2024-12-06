Mystery Surrounds Man, 20, Found Dead at Bottom of Elevator Shaft In Just His Boxers

GoFundMe

Tyler Kerry was found dead by his family while on vacation at a Turkish resort; now, they believe he was murdered -- wondering why he was nearly naked and his vape was found on the first floor "covered in blood."

Last Wednesday, at the Trendy Lara Hotel in Turkey, 20-year-old Essex man Tyler Kerry was found dead at the bottom of an elevator shaft wearing only his underwear and socks. As police give a new update on the investigation, Kerry's family are adamant he was murdered, questioning findings from officials.

Kerry was in Turkey with his girlfriend and family, including his brother and grandparents, at the time of his death.

On Friday, BBC reported Turkish officials stated Kerry had been drinking in a nightclub before falling down the shaft. Police said the first autopsy on his body confirmed "there was no intervention" to the outside of his body, while his final autopsy results are expected in two months. Authorities also said the elevator was out of use at the time and they found "no proof of firearm or sharp object injuries" on Kerry's body.

The update comes amid Kerry's family saying they believe he was murdered.

Speaking with The Sun, grandmother, Collette -- who was on the trip and organized it as a "treat" for the family -- said Tyler, Tyler's girlfriend, his brother Mason and a cousin were drinking at a club in the hotel. Around 4am, Mason left his brother passed out on a sofa in the lobby to get another drink; when he returned, his brother was gone, with Tyler's jacket and a tissue on the floor.

Per Collette, security footage showed Tyler look a "little bit wobbly" as he got off the couch and approached the elevator, claiming the doors opened, he stepped inside -- still wearing a pair of North Face joggers -- and pressed a button. He was later found by his brother with "No trousers on, no top on, no jacket, no possessions on him whatsoever," she said.

His grandparents said his vape, pants, shoes and cell phone were found on the first level of the hotel, near the shaft. Collette claims the vape "was covered in blood," which makes her believe there was "foul play before my grandson was thrown - or whatever had happened with that lift shaft."

"I know my grandson was murdered for the simple reason his vape was found on level one and he was found on the ground floor," she said. "If he has fallen, why would he not have his vape with him at the bottom of the lift shaft? Why would that vape have blood on it?"

As she continued to speak about the "beyond bizarre" situation, Collette also wondered why Tyler allegedly had two black eyes when he was found face-down on a "flat surface"

According to a GoFundMe page organized by Kerry's great-uncle, Alex Price, the family said the hotel "had the scene cleared and lift up and running within a couple of hours and were reporting to concerned guests that Tyler had committed suicide" -- though his family denies Tyler was suicidal.

Tyler's brother, Mason, also told the BBC, "My brother's been killed, 100%. I want to see justice for my boy."

"It's killing me sitting here thinking of everything that could’ve happened to him," he added. "Me and the family, we can't cope just living in the dark. We need to know now."