Florida Man Shot Parents 'Riding His Ass' and 'Upset' About How Much He Played Video Games: Sheriff

Polk County Sheriff's Office

Police found the 23-year-old man's father dead in the driveway, while his mother -- who is still alive -- was discovered shot in the head on the couch, just days after the suspect was released from jail.

A Florida woman is in the hospital in critical condition and her husband is dead, after their son allegedly shot them both after a disagreement over video games, according to authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that 23-year-old Joseph Voigt is facing charges of murder and attempted murder, after the death of his father, 63-year-old Marvin Voigt, and the shooting of his mother, 58-year-old Susan Voigt, on December 7.

His arrest comes just days after Joseph was released from jail on December 1, following a battery arrest, according to FOX 13. According to authorities, he's also been previously arrested for firing a weapon in a residential area.

Per the Sheriff's Office, Susan called 911 around 11:20pm, reporting her son had shot both herself and her husband. When the Bartow Police Department responded to the scene, Marvin was found dead with "apparent gunshot wounds and was lying deceased in the driveway," while Susan was located with "a serious gunshot wound" inside the home.

Bartow Police Chief Stephen Walker told FOX 13 that Susan was found "sitting up on the couch," adding, "She was alive. She had been shot in the head once." According to the sheriff, she was transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical -- but stable -- condition.

Joseph allegedly "fled" the scene, so a BOLO was issued for his vehicle, per the sheriff. A couple hours later, around 2am, he was spotted in Orlando and pulled over.

When interviewed by deputies, Voigt allegedly admitted to shooting both his parents -- and, per the sheriff, told them "his father was upset with him about spending the majority of his time playing video games and 'riding his ass' about making something of himself and getting a job" before the shooting.

"Thanks to the rapid response of the Bartow Police Department this violent and dangerous suspect was quickly apprehended," said Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement. "They asked for our assistance and we were happy to oblige. My detectives will continue their thorough investigation into this crime to ensure Voigt will face the full consequences of his actions."

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic and senseless shooting," added Chief Walker. "We sincerely appreciate the assistance provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police Department in this case, which led to the quick arrest of the suspect, Joseph Voigt."

"A wife has lost her husband and basically lost a son also, at the end of the day," Walker also told FOX 13. "So, it's going to be a real tough, tough road for her. I feel really bad for her."