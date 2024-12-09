Man Sentenced After Ex-Roommate's Family Says He Butchered Her Like a Cow, 'Deemed Her Trash'

FOX10/Chandler Police Department

The Arizona man apologized in court as he was sentenced for the brutal murder of his former roommate, whose body parts were allegedly put in multiple trash receptacles around the Phoenix area.

Timothy Sullivan, 66, blamed a traumatic brain injury and said he takes "full responsibility for my actions" in court on Friday ahead of his sentencing for the brutal 2020 murder and dismemberment of his former roommate Amy "Ruby" Leagans, 49.

He pleaded guilty on September 3, 2024 to charges of second-degree murder and concealing a body, eliminating the need for a trial. Nevertheless, the prosecution spoke to the judge ahead of Sullivan's sentencing, as did the victim's family.

The prosecutor called him a "convicted liar" and "predator," per NBC affiliate KPNX. They also noted that other women allegedly victimized by Sullivan had stated they were willing to travel from out of state in order to testify against him in a murder trial.

Leagans' family also spoke out ahead of sentencing, describing Sullivan as a "repeat offender," referencing allegations that he had a criminal history of exploiting the trust of others, as reported by KPNX.

They also reminded the judge of how he had brutalized the victim, and desecrated her remains, likening his actions to how a butcher cuts up a cow. "He deemed her trash to be dumped in the Arizona desert," one of the victim's sisters told the judge, per the outlet.

KPNX also reported that Sullivan was on probation for aggravated assault before Leagans' death. He indicated to police upon his arrest that his actions "were spontaneous and heinous in nature," per legal documents.

In pronouncing his sentence, the judge made a similar remark, calling Sullivan a "danger to society" and saying he "treated [the victim] like trash."

Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years for the murder charge, and an additional six-and-a-half years for attempting to hide her remains. Those sentences will be served consecutively.

"What that man did to my sister, what he did on this judicial system, his manipulations, his lies, is excruciating," Leagans' sister Lori Porth told KPNX after the sentence.

"He can’t hurt anyone else and that at least helps me find some sort of peace," added her other sister Christa Holton.

Finding Amy Leagan's Body

Amy Leagans was reported missing on October 27, 2020 after her mother had not heard from her in some time. Upon deeper investigation, police determined the last time she was seen alive was October 14.

Leagans had only recently moved to the Arizona area, as reported by KSAZ, having relocated from Illinois in June or July of that year. At that time, police determined that Leagans was living with Timothy Sullivan in a shared apartment in Chandler. KPNX reported in 2020 that court documents stated Leagans and Sullivan were in a relationship.

Due to his "violent criminal history of domestic violence related offenses," per KSAZ, police were immediately suspicious of Sullivan having some involvement in her disappearance, even though the two were no longer living together.

The first big break in the case came while they were trying to make contact with him at his latest address and came upon his vehicle parked there.

Inside, investigators reported finding "a bottle of bleach, latex gloves, a scrub brush, bed sheets, pillowcases and a duffle bag," per the outlet. This led to a search warrant on November 11, 2020, which uncovered an area in the yard that had been raked and covered lightly with mulch, per police.

"This area was unearthed and pieces of burned clothing, human hair, a bracelet and a tag (size 6) for an article of women's clothing [were] located," police reported in court documents. They also reported many of the uncovered items smelled "of an accelerate similar to lighter fluid."

Police further detailed finding human blood on Leagans' mattress inside her apartment, on the back seat of her car, and on a pillow found inside Sullivan's vehicle.

Just six days later, they discovered the remains of a human torso near the Salt River. "The body was that of a nearly skeletonized female that was inside a black plastic bag and covered with mulch," investigators stated in court documents. "The body showed signs of trauma and was dismembered."

On November 19, two days after it had been discovered, the remains were positively identified as Leagans. Police reported Sullivan as being taken into custody on November 25.

Timothy Sullivan's Confession

Early in their investigation, police discovered a police report dating back to September 2020 where Amy Leagans stated Timothy Sullivan had pushed her several times during an argument. Records show there was no evidence of an altercation and "no enforcement was taken" at that time.

Police ultimately found Sullivan staying at an ex-girlfriend's house in Scottsdale after Leagans' disappearance. The women reportedly told officers, according to AZ Family, that she had a "troubled relationship" with Sullivan.

The unidentified woman also detailed an alleged recent altercation she'd had with him where he'd strangled her and threatened to "bury me in the back yard like Amy."

According to court documents, after he was arrested in relation to Leagans' disappearance -- and ultimately murder -- and after having been read his Miranda Rights, Sullivan confessed to killing her.

He told investigators, per court documents, that they were arguing at Leagans' home when he "snapped" and "choked the victim until she stopped breathing."

He then left her body alone in the apartment for two days, before Sullivan confessed to returning, wrapping her body in a tarp and burying her in the back yard.

He told police that after he "became worried," he exhumed the body. It was then that he decided to dismember her body with an ax, telling police he placed different limbs in trash receptacles around the East Valley and dumped her torso in the desert where she'd been recovered.