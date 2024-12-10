'17 Diapers' Mom Under Investigation After Son Appears to Flinch In Video with His Dad

TikTok

A TikTok mommy influencer is reportedly being investigated after "numerous" calls to Child Protective Service and police were made, this after a series of since-deleted videos concerned viewers.

"There is a detective assigned to the case," a spokesperson for the Ogden P.D. told PEOPLE in a statement, noting that there is an "open, active investigation into" the mommy influencer, who goes by @hannah_bhiatt on the platform.

The investigation was sparked, the department said, after a series of reports were made to CPS and to the police department, after Hiatt made headlines over a video she posted -- and later deleted -- in which Hiatt's son James appears to briefly flinch and hide his face while his dad walks toward him.

The video was met with concern from Hiatt's followers and others worried for the boy's wellbeing.

In a follow-up video posted November 29, Hiatt said her husband is the "sweetest, nicest, kindest, most loving, most nurturing father in the entire world."

"In the video that you guys are all freaking out about, they're just playing," Hiatt maintained. "They're always playing where they scare each other. ... that's what they're always doing."

She continued, "Nothing's going on. From the moment that my husband wakes up in the morning, to the second he goes to bed, he is only thinking about our children and our family and what's best for us."

In another video, posted just one day later, Hiatt slammed those comparing her to another mommy influencer: former YouTuber Ruby Franke, who was sentenced to prison in February 2024 after receiving four convictions each of aggravated child abuse.

"The fact that I'm even being compared to Ruby Franke is absolutely comical," Hiatt said in a video posted on TikTok on Nov. 30.

"It's hilarious, really," Hiatt said in her video of the comparisons.

"We live in a world nowadays where people will turn nothing into something," she continued. "We live in a world where people are so desperate to become TikTok famous, they will post about anything in order to get views for themselves."

"They don't care if it's going to bring someone down with it, they just want to become TikTok famous."

Hiatt also made note in her video that her children are "happy" and "healthy," adding that "they are well-nourished, they're running around playing. That should be a pretty good indicator that everything's just fine."

This isn't the only video that has earned Hiatt attention recently. She also received a mix of both criticism and support after she posted video of her cleanup process after spending her first solo day with both her children. The video, which was filmed one month postpartum, went viral after she counted 17 dirty diapers strewn around her house.

"It's embarrassing, I know," she admitted in the footage, which has nearly 20 million views.

Speaking to PEOPLE in an earlier interview about the viral moment, Hiatt said she had "no idea" the 17 diapers video would go viral, adding, "I just pulled out my phone and filmed a funny video," she explains. "I didn’t think it was going to be controversial or honestly attract attention whatsoever."