Spoiler: 'Dexter: Original Sin' Premiere Confirms Killer's Fate Ahead of 'Resurrection' Followup Series

Showtime

After the show-runner proclaimed "Dexter is dead" after he was shot by his son in the 2022 "Dexter: New Blood" finale, the opening moments of the new prequel series reveal a very different story.

Dexter Morgan lives ... again.

That's right, despite the serial killer appearing to perish after being shot by his son Harrison in the 2022 season finale of Dexter: New Blood, the first moments of prequel series Dexter: Original Sin -- out today -- confirms he miraculously survived.

This after Dexter show-runner Clyde Phillips told Deadline in 2022 after the New Blood finale, "I have three words for you: Dexter is dead. I wouldn’t do that to the audience. It would be dishonest. Here, there is no question that this is the finale of Dexter. Dexter is dead."

That, of course, didn't stick, as Showtime and Paramount+ went all in on more Dexter after that show's success, first with Original Sin -- a prequel series set in the '90s showing Morgan's early days working for Miami Metro Police Department -- followed by the announcement of present day-set Dexter: Resurrection. The latter, naturally, had many wondering what it would be about, as the titular character was presumed dead, though star Michael C. Hall was announced as being attached.

Now we know he did not, in fact, perish ... thanks to the opening minutes of the Original Sin premiere. Spoilers about his survival to follow!

The series begins immediately after New Blood's end, with Dexter seen in the back of a police vehicle. We don't see the driver, but viewers can assume it's his girlfriend Angela -- who witnessed the shooting and urged Harrison to get out of town -- who rushed him to the hospital.

Though he coded on the table, Dexter's pulse returns after doctors use a defibrillator on him. "A beating heart, I'll take it," he's then seen saying, via the character's infamous inner monologue, while still unconscious in the operating room.

And there you have it, Dexter is still alive!

A promo for Resurrection was also attached to the top of the Original Sin premiere, teasing the serial killer's return in the follow-up series.

"Coming this summer. After you see how it began, see where Dexter goes next," the promo promises, while also confirming a Summer 2025 debut.

Phillips also told Discussing Film that Resurrection will start filming in January, with a planned June 2025 premiere.