Malcolm In the Middle Stars Confirm New Episodes In Hilarious Announcement Video

Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek all celebrated the Disney+ revival -- getting into character while screaming Malcolm's name, as Jane joked, "What I delight that I get to yell at that kid again!"

Malcolm In the Middle is coming back ... with a revival set for Disney+.

Stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek confirmed the news on Friday in a video shared to the official Disney+ social media pages.

In it, Cranston and Kaczmarek -- in character as Malcolm's parents -- scream his name at the top of their longs, before Muniz replies, "Yes, I hear you. I'm coming."

Each of the actors also shared a short reaction video each to the announcement.

"I have been waiting for this moment for 18 years," said Muniz, referring to when the original series ended its run. "Let's find out where Malcolm and his family are now."

Added Cranston: "It's been 25 years since we premiered Malcolm and the mIddle. I'm so excited that I may have peed. Excuse me."

Kaczmarek, meanwhile, joked, "What I delight that I get to yell at that kid again!"

More seriously, she added, "We're very very excited about coming back together and seeing what this family has been up to."

The revival will consist of just four new episodes.

According to Variety, the official plot is as follows: ""Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family's chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party."

It's unclear whether the rest of Malcolm's family -- including actors Erik Per Sullivan, Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield, who haven't acted since 2010, 2019, and 2012, respectively -- will also return.