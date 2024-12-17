Aaron Rodgers Addresses Falling-Out With Brother Jordan, Calls The Bachelorette a 'Bulls--t Show'

Getty

While the relationship between the brothers is still strained, Aaron does share if he believes there is any hope for reconciliation.

Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his falling out with brother Jordan in Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.

It has been eight years since Jordan and JoJo Fletcher's season of reality dating series The Bachelorette aired the dirty laundry between the NFL quarterback and his brother.

"It wasn't like I was super duper close with everybody in the family. I was close with my little brother," Aaron said of Jordan on the docuseries which started streaming on Tuesday, December 17.

"But in actuality, it goes back to stuff from high school that kind of made me feel distant. Stuff in college, stuff post-college."

Forty-one-year-old Aaron played football with his 36-year-old brother while in college. Aaron was drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers in 2005. Jordan, who was a quarterback at Vanderbilt University, had a successful career of his own before being released by three NFL teams.

Aaron admitted that he wanted to stay "quiet" about their family issues.

"I thought the best way to do it was just don’t talk about it publicly."

However, that idea didn't last long once Jordan signed up for The Bachelorette in 2016. He made it to Hometowns, which put their family's dynamic on display for the entire country.

When Jordan sat down for dinner with JoJo and his family, the editors made it clear that there were two empty seats from the table.

"And what do they do? They go on a bulls--t show and leave two empty chairs," Aaron continued on the Netflix series.

Aaron -- who was dating Olivia Munn at the time -- was disappointed at the decision because, according to him, he wasn't actually invited to the dinner in the first place.

"They all agreed this was a good thing to do, to leave two empty chairs at a stupid dating show that my brother just went on to get famous -- his words, not mine. That he ended up winning," Aaron said.

"But a dinner that was during the season, I was never asked to go to. Not that I would've gone."

Jordan ended up winning the series, going on to marry JoJo in 2022, while Aaron and Jordan's relationship is still strained.

"People ask me, 'Is there hope for reconciliation?' I say, 'Yeah of course. Of course,'" Aaron said on his Netflix show. "I don't want them to fail, to struggle, to have any strife or issues. I don't wish any ill will on them at all. It’s more like this -- we're just different steps on a timeline of our own journeys."

Aaron also opened up about his relationship with his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers.

"I was very fortunate when I was a kid to have parents who believed I had a very low pain tolerance," the football star said.

"There's some lessons that were hard to learn as a child, and you react or you adapt to whatever it is. I felt like there was many times where my parents felt like I was a little soft. And because of that, I made sure I was the toughest motherf--ker that I knew."

While he did go on to Super Bowl-winning fame, he admitted that it came at a cost.

"When I became real famous, family members said, 'Your life is too big. We need you to be smaller. Be smaller, like, don't talk about your life,'" he said. "It always hurt me because I just feel like, you don't see me. And so as I found my voice to kind of question things, I also found doing things that, compared to what I grew up in, would be considered an alternative lifestyle."