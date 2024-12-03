Shailene Woodley Says Talks About Ex Fiancé Aaron Rodgers 'Makes Her Cry'

Getty

Woodley gets vulnerable with Outside Magazine while seemingly talking about the end of her engagement with Aaron Rodgers.

Shailene Woodley gave some rare insight into her past relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

While speaking with Outside Magazine, she said, "I haven't shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it ... always makes me cry. It was not right. But it was beautiful."

The publication noted her eyes welled with tears as she spoke.

Woodley and the New York Jets quarterback went public with their romance in July 2020, after they started dating during the beginning. In February 2021, they announced their engagement. But, in 2022, the engagement ended and the pair split.

Though she didn't directly refer to the end of the engagement, Woodley did tell the magazine she "had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022" -- before opening up about the depression and anxiety that followed.

"I felt like I lost my soul, myself, my happiness, my joy," she said. "I really understood depression and anxiety and complete soul detachment. I knew I was depressed when I looked at a tree and felt nothing."

Woodley credited friend and stylist, Kris Zero, for being there for her during the "lowest low" of her life.