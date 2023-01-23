Shailene Woodley Opens Up About 'Dark' Time After Aaron Rodgers Split

Getty

"My personal life was sh-tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months"

Shailene Woodley is opening up about a painful time in her life.

Speaking with Porter magazine, the actress got candid about how her personal life impacted her performance on the television adaptation of "Three Women."

"It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was shitty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months," she told the publication -- her split from fiancé Aaron Rodgers early last year, which was widely reported at the time, seems to coincide with the production.

"I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character," Woodley recalled of shooting the upcoming Showtime series.

"I've always loved getting older, but it's almost like I feel an exhale," the star went on to explain. "I've been waiting so long to experience not giving a f--k about what other people think about me and my life and the choices I make."

She further explained (with many believing she was referencing Rodgers): "It honestly never really hit me that millions of people around the world were actually watching these things and paid attention to them. Then, I dated somebody in America who was very, very famous. It was the first time that I'd had a quote-unquote 'famous' relationship, and I watched [the] scrutiny, opinions, the desire for people to know my life and his life and our life – it just felt violating in a way that, before, it was fun."

"I'm a very private person, and so I found that any time I posted anything, I instantly felt like I was sharing too much of who I am with people I didn't necessarily trust."