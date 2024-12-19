Kevin Costner's Surprise Reaction to Yellowstone End, Luke Grimes' Comments on Their Relationship

Getty

It comes after his former costar Grimes revealed that the pair haven't spoken since Costner's abrupt exit from the hit series, saying Costner "can reach out to me if he wants to."

Kevin Costner doesn't want to talk about Luke Grimes or even think about Yellowstone.

It comes after Grimes revealed that he hasn't spoken to Costner since his shock departure from the hit series midway through its fifth and (possibly) final season. Since the comments made headlines yesterday, The Daily Mail spoke to Costner about his take on his former costar.

After not appearing in the second half of Season 5, the 69-year-old was asked what he thought of the series finale.

"I'm not thinking about [the Yellowstone finale]. I don't think I've given it any thoughts; we'll just let it go," Costner said.

Costner was then asked about Grimes' recent comments regarding the pair not being in touch. However, Costner appeared to have had enough of the questioning and told the photographer, "No. We are done talking."

However it isn't completely clear if Costner was "done" speaking with the photographer or with Grimes.

Earlier that day, the 40-year-old actor who worked alongside Costner for the past several years, said the Dances with Wolves star could "reach out" to him if he wants.

Grimes played Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone while Costner played his father, John Dutton.

"I haven't talked to him since. It's not a case of any hard feelings or anything; it's just, he's Kevin Costner. He's a big deal," Grimes said to Men's Health. "I do have his phone number -- I just don’t feel like it's my place to reach out."

"He can reach out to me if he wants to," he added.

The actor then admitted that none of the cast anticipated Costner's departure from the show happening so abruptly.

"None of us saw it coming the way it did, and obviously there was news about possible blowups behind the scenes or whatever," he said. "But just like in life, man, these things happen, they happen fast, and they're not predictable."

Grimes then compared the experience to a personal loss.

"I lost my father a few years ago. It happened fast, and it was not the way that you would think that that would happen," he recalled. "In life, these things happen and then people have to start making decisions. And in our little Yellowstone world, that helped ramp the show up into a boil."