RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Says Kyle Richards Tried to 'Hook Up' With Kevin Costner In Aspen

Getty

Kyle Richards had her sights set on the Dutton Ranch -- at least according to Sutton Stracke.

During the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after show, which dropped online after show's Season 14 premiere Tuesday, Stracke claimed that Richards had her eyes on Kevin Costner during a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

In a conversation with costars Garcelle Beauvais and Jennifer Tilly about the true nature of Richards' relationship with Morgan Wade, Stracke detailed her surprise claim.

"Kyle and I have this conversation, she was in Aspen and Kevin Costner was there. And she was, like, trying to hook up with Kevin Costner," Stracke said, as Beauvias told her, "Well, you want Kevin Costner."

"I know," Stracke admitted, before expanding on her claim regarding Richards.

"This is what I'm saying, I don't think that Morgan's the end all, be all because she [Richards] really wants … it's not all about Morgan, there's some Kevin Costner mixed in there," Stracke said.

The claim sparked Tilly to announce that being single provides "a never-ending smorgasbord," before Stracke proclaimed that, "It's a never-ending story, that's for sure."

The dates of Stracke's claim are unclear, however Richards does have a vacation home to Aspen, and Costner has close ties to the area after purchasing a 160-acre ranch there in 2000, which he reportedly rents out.

The Yellowstone actor spent the holiday season in Aspen last year, and was photographed walking through the streets in a black cowboy hat on December 29, 2023. Richards did as well, spending time in her Colorado home with estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their daughters, as they continued to navigate their split.

As for Richards' relationship with Wade, Beauvais said Tuesday that she was unsure of how Wade's relationship with Richards evolved after she and Umansky split in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Beauvais did clarify, however, that Richards was "not with" Wade -- something Kyle said on the Season 14 premiere.