Beyoncé Brings Daughter Blue Ivy Out for NFL Christmas Halftime Show

Getty

The performance, which marked the live debut of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter, saw the Grammy-winner and her 12-year-old daughter line dance together as she belted out some of the album's top tracks.

Beyoncé's gave her fans and football lovers alike quite the Christmas present when she hit the stage during halftime at the Ravens-Texans game Wednesday.

The performance, which went down in Bey's hometown of Houston, Texas, for was nicknamed "Beyoncé Bowl." In addition to entering on a horse, wearing a white-feathered gown and western hat, Beyoncé brought with her some superstar guests like Shaboozey and Post Malone.

But the biggest surprise of all came when her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, helped her close out the show.

Obsessed with the Texas Hold ‘Em line dance & Blue Ivy being taller than Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/G2Ny7N8jvU — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 ⭑ (@B7Album) December 26, 2024 @B7Album

this angle of blue ivy shows how much she snapped!! then she started off the count 🥹 pic.twitter.com/TBWrdTbAVB — diamond (@ddmonee_) December 26, 2024 @ddmonee_

Ending the spectacular show with her hit, "Texas Hold 'Em" Bey tailored the song's upbeat lyrics to include her eldest daughter, singing, "Then spin me in the middle, Blue, I can't read your mind."

The mother-daughter duo then did an elaborate line dance before Beyoncé floated up on a platform, which dawned a banner that read "BANG."

Earlier in the halftime show, Beyonce, who kicked things off with "16 Carriages," had a few outfit changes, shifting from her all-white ensemble to a red, white and blue "Cowboy Carter" sash to sing her cover of "Blackbird."

Getty

Beyoncé surprised her fans once more as she appeared at the center of the field in a bedazzled bodysuit and chaps as she performed "Ya Ya."

Lights spelling out "My House" then projected onto the stands, making the crowd go wild, with Bey marching "Riverdance."

She was later met on the field by Shaboozey, who is featured on her song "Sweet Honey Buckiin," before teaming up with Post Malone for their duet of "Levii's Jeans" before Beyoncé hopped on the back of a vintage truck to sing "Jolene."

The epic performance was part of Netflix's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday, and marked the live debut of songs from Beyoncé's latest studio album Cowboy Carter, which also features Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and more.

The "CUFF IT" singer first announced she was performing at the football game in November in a video shared on Instagram.

This isn't the first time Beyoncé performs for an NFL game. In 2013, the star headlined the Super Bowl Halftime show and Destiny's Child reunited onstage. Then, in 2016, she made a surprise appearance and sang "Formation" when Coldplay was the headlining act.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In addition to her performance, Bey teased something special ahead in January, emblazoning the date "1.14.25" in a post on social media.

"Look at the horse," she coyly captioned the post.