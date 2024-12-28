Mama June Shannon Claims She 'Tried' to Stop Daughter Lauryn From Marrying Josh

WE TV/Instagram

The TLC star also claimed her daughter's ex "blamed me for a lot of s--t that's not my fault," before sharing her thoughts on Lauryn's new boyfriend.

"Mama June" Shannon is weighing in on her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird's love life amid her divorce.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the TLC star shared her thoughts on her daughter's relationship and marriage to Josh Efird after she filed for divorce in August.

Lauryn and Josh tied the knot in 2018 -- and June claims she tried to convince her daughter not to get married at the time.

"I tell people this all the time, Pumpkin and Josh met when [they were] teenagers," June, 45, told PEOPLE. "I even tried not to get her to marry Josh years ago."

The Mama June: Family Crisis star said that Josh "hasn't cared" for her, claiming that he "has blamed me for a lot of s--t that's not my fault."

Despite Lauryn and Josh's split, June said the separation has postivitely impacted her own relationship with her daughter.

"As far as Pumpkin goes, I think our relationship has got better since her and Josh have separated," she said. "We do more stuff together, and there's not that consequence of like, 'Oh, God. I hate my mom, I've got to listen to bitching.'"

June also teased that fans will see "some of the situation with Pumpkin and Josh" in the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis.

In August, TMZ reported that Lauryn filed for divorce from Josh after six years of marriage. The former couple shares four children: Ella, Bentley, and twins Sylus and Stella.

A month after the news, Lauryn revealed her new romance on Facebook, debuting a photo of herself and her new boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens.

While June didn't appear to be a huge fan of Josh, she only had good things to say about Kitchens.

"He is very good with the children. He's very good with his daughter. He sees his daughter every other week, just like come and gets the kids every other week," she said. "He gets up, he bathes them and takes Pumpkin's kids out if they want to go out with him. They go out in the yard and play. We've been on family vacations."

"And I've even said this to Darrin and Pumpkin's face, unless he's acting in a different way where I'm not around, he's not gave [sic] me a reason to not like him being around the kids or him being around her," she continued.

However, June said she's not sure "what the future holds" for the couple or ultimately, her daughter.

"Who knows what life holds for Pumpkin?" she told PEOPLE.