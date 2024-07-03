Mama June's Husband Goes Off As He Refuses to Go to Couples Counseling: 'You Don't Love Me'

WeTV

It looks like there is some major trouble in paradise for Mama June Shannon and her husband Justin Shroud.

In Entertainment Tonight's preview for Friday's episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, June and Justin get into a heated argument about their marriage, with the latter confronting the former about not making sacrifices for others, accusing her of only caring about herself.

"You don't do nothing. You can't sit here and continue, it has to be neutral. And you can't be against the one person that does do the majority of the s--t," Justin tells June.

"If you're so unhappy, then the door opens up the same way [as it] opened when you came through," June replies, to which Justin hits back, "That's all you say!"

June further discusses the situation in a confessional.

"I'm not gonna constantly sit here and make somebody stay. Like, he has packed his s--t before and I begged him not to walk out the door," she explains. "But now him still saying that he's unhappy, I wouldn't want to do that because I did that once before. And so I'm OK with saying, 'There's the door. Go be somewhere where you are happy.'"

During the fight, Justin says he's just "trying" to talk to June about his "feelings."

"I don't want to keep somebody here that doesn't want to be here," June replies.

"I'm sorry. As much as I love you ..." she continues, before Justin then explodes on his wife.

"You don't love me, though. I'm sick of doing everything. I'm sick of being June's assistant for you to tell everybody that I don't -- nothing I say matters," he says.

While June argues that he can't say she's "always the problem," if Justin doesn't "admit [he's] part of the problem too."

"I don't see too many sacrifices you've made for anybody besides yourself. I'm not saying I'm perfect, but you literally don't make a sacrifice for nothing," Justin tells June. "And you don't respect what I do do for you."

June then appears to get emotional, voice cracking as she tells her husband that she's "tired of trying to show" Justin how much she cares for him. This causes Justin to appear to get even more upset.

"If you want this to work you gotta be willing to sincerely take some of my advice sometimes," he tells June, who then brings up couple's counseling.

"How many times in the last year have I asked you to go to counseling?" she calmly says, which seemingly sets Justin off.

"F--k you and counseling!" he exclaims. "I'm not gonna keep investing into somebody who thinks she's above everybody else!"

Justin starts to walk out the door, to which June chuckles sarcastically. "It's not funny, June!" Justin yells back, before leaving and slamming the door on his way out.

The pair tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in March 2022, six months into dating -- and kept it a secret from Mama June's own daughters and fans before eventually coming clean. The two met while they were both seeking treatment for drug abuse; they tied the knot again in a big ceremony with her family in February 2023.

During the last season of Mama June: Family Crisis, June and Justin got into a fight following a trip to visit Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson at college in Colorado. This came amid June's years-long strained relationship with Alana, with the majority of the drama stemming from June spending $30,000 of Alana's money, which she earned from appearing on Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.