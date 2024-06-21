Mama June Confronts Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Over Custody Plans For Daughter Before Death

WeTV

"Kaitlyn will be better off with me, because there is stability," June argues, while Anna voices her desire to have her husband get custody of Kaitlyn.

Mama June Shannon tried encouraging her late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell to make concrete plans for the custody of her children amid her battle with cancer.

In a preview clip from Friday's episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, June sits down with Anna to see where her head is at regarding who she wants to take care of her daughter, Kaitlyn, upon her death.

"We don't have any say so over Kylee, we know that. I feel like the moment you take your last breath her dad, Michael, is going to be in the front yard, pulling her out of this house," June tells Anna. "Would that suck for everybody involved? It most certainly will, but then we also have the situation with Kaitlyn."

In a confessional, Anna says she understands where her mom is coming from, but notes that she wants her to calm down a bit, and not rush her.

"I know what she's talking about," she tells the camera. "She wants me to try to get a will together, try to figure it with the girls, what I want to do with Kaitlyn. I'm still here. I still have plenty of time, so just chill!"

During their conversation, June presses her daughter further on why she hasn't filed any official paperwork yet.

"Are you just scared to let that go? Or are you having second thoughts about it?" she asks Anna, who replies, "I'm not having no second thoughts."

"I want Kaitlyn to go to Eldridge," she states, referring to her husband Eldridge Toney.

June stares at her daughter in shock, before sharing her thoughts in a confessional.

"I am surprised that she wants Eldridge on the paperwork," she explains. "Kaitlyn will be better off with me, because there is stability. But Eldridge has been in Kaitlyn's life since she was around five years old. Honestly, she needs to put this s--t on paper."

Anna reassures her mom that she believes her husband "can do it," telling June, "I've just got to push him."

"I want him to want it so much that he can't stand it," she says, to which June asks, "What happens if he doesn't?"

Anna -- who was June's eldest daughter -- was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023. Her battle with cancer has been documented on Mama June: Family Crisis.

On Friday, June shared another preview clip for the upcoming episode on Instagram. In the video, below, June explains her daughter's decision to begin at-home hospice care.

"She wanted me first thing this morning to call hospice, and that's what I did," she shares in a confessional. "And I moved mountains to get the doctors to finally sign off on hospice. I think that was the best decision that she made."

"Tonight is definitely going to be a emotional one but we shared all of @annamarie35 journey as we dealt with it as family," she captioned her Instagram post.

In December 2023, June announced the devastating news that her daughter lost her battle with cancer. Anna was 29.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us," she shared on Instagram at the time. "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM."

She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12pm," she added. "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."

In a trailer for this season of Mama June: Family Crisis, it was revealed that Anna "did not sign the paperwork" regarding Kaitlyn's custody before she died. June expressed her hope that she would get custody of Kaitlyn, while her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Elfird voiced her dissent.

"What if Mama gets in front of that judge and she's like, 'You gave up custody of your kids,'" Lauryn asked her sister Jessica, before adding in a confessional, "I don't know who the hell would grant her full custody of a child."

June was ultimately given custody of her Kaitlyn. However, in an interview with to Entertainment Tonight in April, she said she hadn't seen Kylee -- who is being raised by Anna's ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, -- since Anna's funeral.