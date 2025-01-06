Jamie Foxx Had 5% Chance of Survival After Medical Emergency

Getty

"'She said, 'Why you thanking me? You're not special,'" Foxx recalled a nurse telling him while in hospital for his health scare.

Jamie Foxx reveals how close he was to death after his medical emergency.

The 57-year-old recalled a story from his time in the hospital to Variety while at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday night, telling the outlet he was told he had a 5% chance of survival.

"[I was] very scared... Because this doesn't matter, like all of [referencing the award show behind him]," he told the publication, before opening up about a nurse who helped him in Atlanta.

"She said, 'Jamie you're a five percenter I said, 'What does that mean?', 'Less than 5% of people who have what you had walk out of here but when I saw it was you I rolled my sleeves up.' I said, 'Well thank you so much,'" he explained, before sharing how he was reminded that he is just like everybody else in the hospital.

"'She said, 'Why you thanking me? You're not special, I roll my sleeves up for everybody that comes in here,' and so when it hits like that and all of the red carpets and the tux ... Come on man," he added.

Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, he opened up about how thankful he was for his daughters Corinne and Anelise during his health scare. They both joined him at last night's event (pictured above).

"I say this all the time, when you dream about what you want to be you don't dream tragedy, you dream good things. You dream the greatest life in the world but when tragedy happens you need somebody there that really loves you," Foxx said before crediting his daughters for "stepping up."

The Golden Globe winner was nominated for a 2025 Golden Globe for his Netflix comedy Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., where he emotionally detailed how his daughters helped him.

Foxx said his daughter visited him in his hospital room, and brought her guitar.

"That's when a miracle happened, and that miracle was working through my youngest daughter. She's 14," he recalled in the special. "I didn't want her to see me like that but she snuck into my hospital room with her guitar, and she said, 'I know what my daddy needs … that's my daddy.'"

Foxx began to get emotional while sharing how his daughter playing the guitar helped him.

"They said when she was playing, my vitals went down," he said, tearing up. "The nurses at the nurses' station were baffled. Like, 'Wow, what did they give him?' They rushed into the room and she said, 'Ssh. I got him.' ... Do you know what I found out? It was God was in that guitar. That's my spiritual defibrillator."

In the special, the actor opened up about his health battle for the first time, revealing that he suffered a stroke.