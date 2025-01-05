2025 Golden Globes: Top Viral Moments & Funniest Memes (Updating Live)

Getty

With Nikki Glaser hosting and stars including Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman and more all in attendance, it's sure to be a wild and star-studded show!

The Golden Globes are back, back again!

On Sunday night, award season kicks into high gear with the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in both film and television. This year, the show is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, who is known for her biting and sometimes raunchy humor -- something this three-hour show so badly needs to keep things moving.

For TV, expect multiple wins -- again -- for The Bear, while shows including Hacks, Shōgun, Baby Reindeer and Only Murders In the Building are all up for numerous categories.

We'll be sharing the night's most viral moments as they happen -- as well as how viewers are responding online with jokes, memes and more!

Nikki Glaser's Opening Monologue

Nikki Glaser crushed Golden Globe roast:



- “Ozempic’s biggest night!”

- “You’re all so famous and powerful. You can do anything, except tell the country who to vote for.”

- “The Bear. The Penguin. Baby Reindeer, these aren’t just things in RFK’s freezer.” pic.twitter.com/DKVPgEPhhH — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) January 6, 2025 @TrungTPhan

Host Nikki Glaser opened the show for what she called "Ozempic's biggest night."

"If you're watching on CBS, hello. If you're watching on Paramount+, you have six days left to cancel your free trial," she joked. "I'm Nikki Glaser, and I'm absolutely thrilled to be your host tonight."

"Ariana, hold my finger," she then joked, before it cut to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reenacting their "holding space" moment, which Glaser then poked fun at, saying the ceremony will be "celebrating the best of film and hold space for television."

Glaser also made some NSFW jokes about Ben Affleck and Diddy, telling Zendaya that Challengers "was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card."

As the audience audibly reacted, she joked, "I know I'm upset too, the party is not going to be as good this year. But we have to move on. A Stanley Tucci freak-off doesn't have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil."

It was the Diddy jokes that got the most reaction online ... though not everyone was a fan:

Nikki Glaser Jokes about Diddy and Baby Oil at The Golden Globe Awards 2025 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/tbpsZwBTDW — Dortie (@24SevenEyes) January 6, 2025 @24SevenEyes

oh we’re joking about diddy within the first 5 minutes of the golden globes pic.twitter.com/WuPuJAmJpX — paul rudd bot (@philsadelphia) January 6, 2025 @philsadelphia

every Diddy joke is so corny and extremely insensitive, i need y’all guys to understand that #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/on3X1lpgUk — 🐝NI🍹 𐚁 (kongolese sous anxio) (@blssbee_) January 6, 2025 @blssbee_

the diddy jokes are tired — ໊ (@buffys) January 6, 2025 @buffys

using zendaya as a segway to a diddy joke pic.twitter.com/HXsLL4ZZ2F — clementine (@ilyclemmie) January 6, 2025 @ilyclemmie

diddy jokes are so unfunny we need to bring back throwing tomatoes at ppl — ً (@alley9p) January 6, 2025 @alley9p

Kylie Jenner Steals Spotlight

During host Nikki Glaser’s searing opening monologue, the camera cut over to nominee Timothee Chalamet — but it was his date who had everyone talking online.

While she didn’t walk the red carpet, Kylie Jenner joined him at the show for the second year in a row — and was spotted next to him in a sequined sparkly number that really pulled focus.

It was the second year the speculated couple were spotted together at "Hollywood's biggest night." The Golden Globes shared an intimate moment between the pair during last year's broadcast, including a kiss.

me pointing at kylie jenner every time the camera pans to timothée chalamet #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5SV50SrFR9 — taila (@tailalee) January 6, 2025 @tailalee

cropping kylie out of the photo i love you club chalamet https://t.co/eBnUdrdWkt — twink kj apa (@AustinJChilds) January 6, 2025 @AustinJChilds

the way kylie jenner looks at timothee chalamet :weary::heart: pic.twitter.com/LXsfvbTpj2 — sam (@strwberrygirl) January 6, 2025 @strwberrygirl

So Kylie Jenner didn’t walk the red carpet but is inside sat next to Timothee…… I’ll stay quiet I swear :eyes: pic.twitter.com/BcGxbaDEXm — H O T H:heart: (@holdingon_xx) January 6, 2025 @holdingon_xx

Zendaya Sparks Engagement Rumors

Nothing is official or confirmed, but that's never stopped a good speculation before. Fans and media outlets alike were quickly zooming in on photos of Zendaya as the Challengers star hit the red carpet with a little -- make that a big something on that finger.

Yes, she looked stunning with a bob haircut and that orange fitted gown with the flare in the back, and she had all that dazzle on her neck, but could any of it outshine the big maybe on her ring finger?

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been a hot commodity since they started dating in 2021 after first meeting on the set of the Spider-Man films, quickly becoming one of the biggest "it" couples in Hollywood. Fans were quick to jump on this moment as possible confirmation that the famously private couple has taken the next step.

As for why Holland wasn't there, he's already made it clear he doesn't want to make her moments about them as a couple. But maybe there's a big moment coming up that is all about them?! Fans seem to think this might be confirmation enough!

ZENDAYA GORGEOUS RING ON THAT FINGER pic.twitter.com/FHiVWdCtW3 — Cass (7 time Eras goer) (@cassfoz) January 6, 2025 @cassfoz

saw the ring on zendaya’s left hand, and the 12 year old tomdaya truther in me jumped out like this pic.twitter.com/n4yaQQns8l — ava (@capedcrusade__) January 6, 2025 @capedcrusade__

ZENDAYA SHOWING THE RING TO AMAY PASCAL WTFFFFF pic.twitter.com/5cORfwhuaV — holls ୨୧ (@queendayaa_) January 6, 2025 @queendayaa_

Jennifer Coolidge Calls Out Hollywood Men

Jennifer Coolidge, as always, was an absolute laugh riot as she took the stage to present the Globe for Best Male Actor in a Musical/Comedy Television Series, but this time the iconic actress took on her category directly, i.e., men in Hollywood.

"Tonight, I have the incredible honor of recognizing the men who had the daunting task of carrying the weight of an entire series on their shoulders," Coolidge began, adding, "And believe me, it’s not easy."

"I mean, I do know how hard it is for you guys to have to pretend to be nice to everybody," she added before going into some hilariously unexpected examples from her own career where men were treated differently.

You can check out everything she had to say, as well as how social media was eating it up, right here:

Colin Ferrell Wins, Cristin Milioti Doesn't for The Penguin

"No one to thank on this one, I did it all by myself," Colin Ferrell quipped after hitting the stage with a rare win for the superhero genre. His win for Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, Made for TV Movie for The Batman spinoff series was speculated, but there's always that uncertainty for genre projects.

The actor was almost unrecognizable as he turned in a gritty performance under a ton of prosthetics to bring Batman villain The Penguin to life. "I guess it's prosthetics from here on out," Ferrell joked in his passionate acceptance speech.

Online, fans were eating up this victory, even as they were heartbroken Cristin Milioti didn't quickly follow with a big win of her own as his villainous counterpart Sofia Falcone, losing to Jodie Foster's True Detective: Night Country.

colin farrell winning his well deserved golden globe for the penguin pic.twitter.com/7wvXobTUw1 — c (@renaiscs) January 6, 2025 @renaiscs

Colin Farrell winning for his hottest role to date, iktr 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/xj0zPTZkSK — louis de pierpoint du lac (@twizzlercalzone) January 6, 2025 @twizzlercalzone

Colin Farrell has won for #ThePenguin at #GoldenGlobes!!! As he should have too! One of the greatest performances I've seen in recent memory in the best show of 2024. I am so happy right now!@TheBatman pic.twitter.com/6IBm3IkJJr — Alex Walason (@AlexWalason) January 6, 2025 @AlexWalason

congrats to colin farrell on his golden globes win. absolutely deserved! pic.twitter.com/P1u2mu6jXR — . (@batmancurated) January 6, 2025 @batmancurated

Cristin Milioti did not gas her entire family in a gorgeous yellow dress to lose to Jodie Foster. pic.twitter.com/1yKWKQAsT8 — Courtney (@courtnnaaay) January 6, 2025 @courtnnaaay

cristin milioti absolutely robbed, golden globes is a fraternity cult. i’m sick. pic.twitter.com/vzNPOJiTqd — mithrandir (@sniederhouse) January 6, 2025 @sniederhouse

Demi Moore Wins First-Ever Acting Award

After this speech… give Demi Moore all the awards pic.twitter.com/QNYbsPBFX4 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2025 @sbstryker

"I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," a clearly shocked and elated Demi Moore said as she picked up her first-ever award for The Substance.

She went on to share that she was told 30 years ago by a producer that she was a "popcorn actress." She said she internalized it to mean that "this wasn't something that I was allowed to have," referring to the Golden Globe she was holding.

As she teared up, she said, "I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but I couldn't be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that."

She went on to say that The Substance showed up at the perfect time to tell her she wasn't done and had more to say as an actress.

The revelation this was her first-ever award for acting, and that powerful speech, left users on social media stunned and outraged.

The FIRST TIME Demi Moore has won an award as an actress? Tf were they smoking on?#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/OYWcqpnHQM — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) January 6, 2025 @melbrown00

Moment of the night for me with Demi Moore at the Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/xi1p3k96Uu — Eli Glasner 🎥 (@glasneronfilm) January 6, 2025 @glasneronfilm