Nikki Glaser Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction Before Hosting Golden Globes

The comedian swiftly pulled out some editing tricks to ensure it wasn't seen by the public.

Nikki Glaser suffered a wardrobe malfunction while creating content at the Golden Globes.

The host for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards was lip-syncing to Taylor Swift's "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" prior to her opening monologue.

In an Instagram video filmed before the comedian hosted Sunday's show, she dramatically created her own video to the song while wearing her first of many outfits for the night backstage at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

She looked like a Golden Globe herself in her gold Prabal Gurung gown and sang along to the track from her beloved pop star's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

At one point toward the end of the clip, Glaser leaned forward just a little too far and had to cover up a presumed "nip slip" which she censored by writing the word, "Oops" over her chest.

"You really shouldn't be...," she captioned the post.

Glaser is a well-known die-hard Swiftie having followed Swift around the world to attend 22 of the Eras Tour shows totaling nearly $100k.

It was the 40-year-old's first time hosting the prestigious award show, kicking off award season with her biting and sometimes raunchy humor.

She opened the show for what she called "Ozempic's biggest night."

"If you're watching on CBS, hello. If you're watching on Paramount+, you have six days left to cancel your free trial," she joked. "I'm Nikki Glaser, and I'm absolutely thrilled to be your host tonight."