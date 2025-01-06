Seth Rogen's Raunchy Ryan Gosling Joke Bleeped at Golden Globes Revealed

Getty

The NSFW joke was censored during a presenter bit between Canadians Rogen and Catherine O'Hara where they shared some of the (fake) projects they'd been a part of north of the border ... including one questionable project with Rogen as a young Gosling.

Viewers might have been expecting the most shocking quips to come from host Nikki Glaser during Sunday night's Golden Globes broadcast, considering her background as a savage roast comedian, but it was Seth Rogen who got censored on live television for his NSFW Ryan Gosling quip.

The actor leaned into his Canadian side alongside fellow presenter -- and Canadian -- Catherine O'Hara for a bit before they handed out the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

That award would go to Jodie Foster, who got to follow a too-hot-for-TV moment that broadcast censors decided America just wasn't ready for.

The audio dump spared viewers the dirtiest punchline of their segment about the Canadian equivalent of the Golden Globes, the completely made-up Golden Antlers. The comic actors then went on to share some of their own lauded projects about other famous Canadians, which were just as fake.

Among those were O'Hara's stirring performance as Alanis Morissette in the never-gonna-happen Mama Morissette, while Rogen shared that he starred in a very unauthorized biopic of Ryan Gosling's early years entitled, appropriately enough, Gosling.

"Yes, it was unauthorized," Rogen said before the audio went out and fans missed out on the rest of the punchline, captured by IndieWire, "and the Mickey Mouse Club handjob scene was controversial, but we felt very important to depict."

While Rogen may have crossed the censorship line, the closest Glaser probably came was for her Diddy material, where she quipped that Zendaya's Challengers performance was ""more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card."

To the tepid and uncertain audience reaction to that joke, the host added, "Oh no, no, no, I'm sorry, I'm upset, too. The afterparty's not gonna be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know, Stanley Tucci freak-off just doesn't have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil."

Overall, though, it was a very tame Golden Globes evening, by the standards of Seth Rogen's material, but one still filled with lots of memorable moments and gorgeous styles.