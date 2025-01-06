Brianna Chickenfry Shares Requirements for Next Boyfriend After Messy Zach Bryan Split

Getty

Brianna threw some not-so-subtle shade at her country singer ex while revealing what she wants in her next boo at the Golden Globes.

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is living single after her split from ex-boyfrien Zach Bryan.

LaPaglia was in attendance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, where she dished on her split from the country singer and revealed what she's looking for in her next partner.

"I'm doing well," she told Us Weekly. "I feel like myself again."

When it comes to dating, however, the BFFs podcast host said she's in no rush.

"Dating looks like a dark hole that I don't want to jump into," the 25-year-old podcaster joked, before revealing that she made a wager with her podcast cohost, Josh Richards, about her love life. "We made a bet … I'm not allowed to have a boyfriend until summer. June 21st. [Josh] doesn't think I can do it. I think I can do it. No boyfriends."

And while she's not looking for anyone right now, LaPaglia does have a few qualities on her checklist when it comes to her future boyfriend.

"Height, hair, kindness," she told Us.

Bryan announced in October 2024 that he and LaPaglia called it quits after more than a year of dating. At the time, the Barstool Sports personality claimed that she was "blindsided" by him going public with the news of their split.

While LaPaglia took a brief break from social media, she did open up about their split on her podcast in November, where she claimed she was "emotionally abused" by the musician.

While opening up about her experience, LaPaglia reflected on attending the 2024 Golden Globes in a dress that Bryan allegedly disapproved of. The gown hugged her figure and featured a dramatic leg slit, which she claimed didn't sit well with Bryan.

"He said he didn’t want to date someone that presents themselves that way," she said on the podcast. "He ruined my night. Everything good, anything good I did for me, he made sure to ruin it for me."

While LaPaglia attended last year's awards show with her then-friend Grace O'Malley, on Sunday she hit the red carpet solo wearing a low-cut chrome-colored gown that she said was inspired by one of the night's nominated films, Gladiator.

"I wanted to go a little Gladiator," she told Us of her look. "Last year I was in a bad spot when I was here and now I'm in a good spot and I’m just excited to be here. I'm just like, 'Where's the champagne?' Let me have some fun. … I'm just excited to be me again."