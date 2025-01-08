Ricki Lake's Malibu 'Dream Home' Is 'Gone' In L.A. County Wildfire

Ricki Lake's Instagram/Circle: Getty File Photo of Fire

Sharing photos of the home before the fire, Lake said she and her husband escaped with her dog Dolly "and not much else."

Ricki Lake's Malibu's "dream home" is no more.

On Wednesday, she revealed she lost the house as the Pacific Palisades fire continues to rage throughout Southern California. That fire, paired with the Woodley, Eaton and Hurst wildfires have sent residents fleeing their homes, with many losing them entirely. So far, more than 80,000 residents have been evacuated.

After Cameron Mathison, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag all revealed they lost their homes as infernos spread throughout the Los Angeles area, Lake confirmed Wednesday her home, too, is "gone."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"It's all gone. 💔 I can't believe I am typing these words," she began, sharing that despite a "valiant and brave effort" from one of their friends, she and her husband Ross Burningham "lost our dream home."

"This description 'dream home' doesn't suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together," she continued, alongside a slideshow of photos of the house before the fire.

We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved malibu for granted, not even for one second," she wrote. "I shared our sunset 🌅 views almost daily with all of you. This loss is immeasurable. It's the spot where we got married 3 years ago. I grief along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event.

After sending her prayers to her neighbors, friends, community, animals and first responders, she promised to share more soon about how she and her husband escaped with her dog Dolly "and not much else."