Scott Disick Reveals Ongoing Talks With Son Mason About 'Hereditary' Alcohol Struggles

In a rare interview for Khloe Kardashian's new podcast premiere, Disick also shares the dating advice he's giving his 15-year-old so he can avoid the same mistakes his father made.

Scott Disick is making sure his son Mason Disick does not follow in his footsteps when it comes to alcohol.

While appearing on the launch episode of Khloé Kardashian's podcast Khloé in Wonderland, Disick revealed he openly discusses his past struggles with alcoholism with his 15-year-old.

"I do explain to Mason, like, how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places, and he knows that," The Kardashians star told Khloé.

Khloé in Wonder Land is officially LIVE on X! Catch my first-ever podcast episode with @ScottDisick!!

The 41-year-old added that these discussions happen "all the time."

Scott and ex girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian share Mason, the eldest of Kris Jenner's grandchildren, as well as daughter Penelope, 12, and son Reign, 10.

Disick continued to say that Mason thought he would be "treated differently" by his dad "because of that."

"I said, 'If I see a problem with alcohol with you, I will take action. But other than that, you're just like every other kid. You're gonna try drinking when you’re gonna try drinking.'"

"If I see a problem that might be hereditary, then I'll jump in," the reality star said before adding that Mason seeing his "outlandish" behavior from years ago on the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians may help to "prevent him" from heading down the same path.

Disick's alcohol struggles became a storyline on the reality series, which featured him partying often, the ups and downs of his his on-and-off relationship with Kourtney, and notable moments like him shoving money into a server's mouth at a restaurant.

He stopped drinking after checking into rehab multiple times over the years, most recently in 2020.

Along with offering advice regarding alcohol, Disick also revealed to Kardashian that he gives Mason dating tips, too.

He shared that Mason is "starting to really like girls" and "girls like him." However, after Disick's own checkered past, he ensured Mason is told to avoid "lying and manipulating any girls."

During the first episode of Khloé's podcast, she and Disick also addressed the ongoing rumor that they have hooked up.