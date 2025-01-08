Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick Address Hookup Speculation: 'We Would Be Annihilated For It'

Khloe in Wonder Land

"The fact that people think that is psychotic," says Disick as he and Khloé unpack the truth and lies about their close relationship, from its tumultuous start through rumors he hooked up with multiple KarJenner sisters to today.

Khloé Kardashian is getting real about those hookup rumors with sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick.

During the inaugural episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast, Khloé sat down with Disick, who she called her "brother" and one of her best friends, to dish on their relationship and more.

"I would do anything for you though, Khlo, you know that," Disick said after sharing his general hesitance towards interviews.

"If it's not within our family, the last thing I wanna be asked is about our family, and then maybe I answer something a little bit weird and then I have 87 f--king people writing me on the group chat, 'How could you say this or that?' Like, I don't want to talk about anything," he admitted. "I don't want all that stress."

Khloé in Wonder Land is officially LIVE on X! Catch my first-ever podcast episode with @ScottDisick!! Tune in now! pic.twitter.com/2HLEWiTTTC — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 8, 2025

Reflecting on how their relationship has evolved since they first met when Disick began dating Kourtney when he was 22, the father of three said he realizes he was just a "kid" a the time.

"Your sister was older than me by five years so I was trying to be more mature than I really was, but I was a kid," Disick, who shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with Kourtney recalled. "It was my first real relationship. It progressed fast and then we're living together."

Khloé, meanwhile, said she felt like she didn't even give him a chance when he started dating her older sister, telling Disick, "I felt like I was gung-ho on like, 'This guy's a dick and I just don't like you.'"

But Disick disagreed, reminding Khloé that he wasn't always the greatest guy to her sister.

"There came a time where you were like, 'F--k you,' but it wasn't from the get-go ... You were totally fine. I just was not a great person and you were like, 'I like you, but you’re a f--king asshole,'" Disick said.

He continued, "When I look back, I can’t believe anybody tolerated that kind of s--t," he said of his past behavior. "You were just protecting your sister and, looking back, I would've probably done the same."

The pair also addressed the ongoing speculation that they've been romantically involved after she said Disick was the "number one person" requested by fans when she took a poll about potential podcast guests.

"My number one question was... Have you and I ever hooked up?"

"F--k yeah," Disick said sarcastically, before Khloé clarified, "No, we haven't."

She then asked if he finds it "strange" that "for years" the public has speculated that Disick has hooked up with both Khloé and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner.

"I don't think it has any truth [to it], so they just run with anything. Just like, 'Oh look at their relationship, they're close,' boom. Let's just say something ridiculous," he said. "And then people with us, because we get along well, people are like, 'They're soulmates!' Like, bro, I have children with her sister. We're not soulmates."

Khloé, for her part, called the narrative both "nasty" and "wild," as Disick continued, "The fact that people think that is psychotic. But I guess if I was watching a show and I wanted it to be, you know, entertainment, I guess I would jump to those [conclusions] too."

"The crazy thing is, if we actually were together, we would be annihilated for it," Khloé pointed out. "No one's ever happy."

"It would be pretty crazy," Disick said of the notion of dating Khloé, who agreed, "Yeah, it's disgusting."

"But it would be totally fine in two weeks, these days, Like after two weeks of annihilation, it would be like, 'And it worked.' It's psychotic," she added.