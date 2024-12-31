Kristin Cavallari Reveals Where She Stands With the Kardashian-Jenners After Recent Beef

Getty

"... keep your friends close and your enemies closer," Cavallari said when discussing her falling out with the Kardashian-Jenners.

Kristin Cavallari is setting the record straight on her falling out with the Kardashian-Jenners.

During Monday's episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, The Hills alum touched on her relationship with the famous family after she blamed Scott Disick for the end of her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian.

While sitting down with podcast host Bunnie Xo, Cavallari said bluntly that she doesn't "really give a f--k" about the decade-old drama, and accused the family of being "calculated" and "fake."

According to the Cavallari, she had known Scott by being in the same group of friends when she was in her early 20s, and she'd dated the Kardashians' stepbrother Brody Jenner.

"Scott and Kourtney started dating. That's how I met Kourtney," Cavallari shared. "I f--king loved Kourtney. We were really good friends."

That all changed, however, when Scott and Kourtney broke up at one point, during which Kristin joined some of her male friends on a trip to Las Vegas.

"Scott happened to be one of the guys that came again. We were always just friends," she continued. "He was devastated about Kourtney, and we all went out. We had a good time. I was never even alone with Scott."

But the next morning, Cavallari said that tabloids reported that she and Scott had hooked up.

"I was like, 'What in the mother f--k?'" she said, suggesting Scott may have planted the story to try to "make Kourtney jealous."

"Kourtney was really upset about it, and I remember being on the phone with Kourtney being like, 'Kourtney, you know that that's not true. I would never f--king touch Scott,'" Cavallari added. "She was like, 'Well, I don't know. I just know I have sisters, and I would never put myself in that situation.'"

And while Scott and Kourtney ended up getting back together -- before splitting for good in 2015 -- Cavallari said she stopped talking with Kourtney and her family over the incident.

"Scott must have said it was true or something, because all it would have taken was for Scott to be like, 'That's not true,'" Kristin alleged. "That was my issue, too."

Cavallari did say, however, that she doesn't feel like she has beef with the Kardashian-Jenners now -- but was bothered when Scott allegedly reached out to her recently after she spoke publicly about the falling out.

"I go on my podcast and just was talking s--t about the Kardashians, like nothing in particular," Cavallari shared. "And then Scott Disick DMs me after f--king 15 years or something, like, 'I miss you. We should hang out.'"

She continued, "It just felt so calculated to me. And this is what the Kardashians and a lot of people in Hollywood do is when you're out there talking s--t, they want to shut you up. So, it's keep your friends close and your enemies closer. And I don't play that game. It's so fake to me."