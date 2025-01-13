Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He Needs 'A Lot of Attention' As He Adjusts to Life After Polygamy

TLC

"I think I need a lot of attention. It's been different to be in a place where I don't get as much attention," the Brown family patriarch admitted of adjusting to a smaller family dynamic.

Kody Brown is adjusting to a brand new family dynamic.

On Sunday's all-new Sister Wives, Kody opened up about life as a monogamist as his ex-wife Christine Brown prepared to wed her now-husband David Woolley. Reflecting on what his life now looks like being married to only Robyn Brown, Kody shared some of the rules he's been given by his one and only wife.

"So there's a new rule that Robyn made and because I'm a monogamist, my wife gets to make rules, right?" Kody, who was chopping down trees on their Arizona property explained. "So she's like, 'Don't drop a tree until you've removed the last tree you dropped.'"

Amid all the tree clearing, Kody also took a moment to comment on Christine's nuptials.

"I'm really excited for her. I've only met David once, and everything that I can gather is, it's moved pretty fast, but sometimes you just know," he said.

"I hope they're happy," he continued. "And I hope someday the time comes where we're just comfortable being around each other."

Kody also noted that while his former wives all left for different reasons, Christine "left with a purpose" as she "wanted to find her soul mate."

"It is weird because you know she's my ex-wife but it's like that's none of my business anymore and it's more like, 'Kudos,'" he added.

In addition to Christine leaving him in 2021, his first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown also chose to end their spiritual marriages in the months that followed.

Following his three back-to-back divorces, Kody said there is now "a lot of water under the bridge and it wasn't all bad." While he said it's been "tough" on him because his life in polygamy was "mostly good," the Brown family patriarch who is estranged from several of his children, is shifting his focus toward his future with Robyn and their kids.

"It's like it's a real different world, the world that I have with Robyn and our children. It's kind, it's pleasant, it's beautiful. It's small," Kody said in a confessional, continuing to note how he's adjusting to his new normal, "I got to admit this. I think I need a lot of attention. It's been different to be in a place where I don't get as much attention."

"But my children will always be my children and the door will always be open to them. They've got to come through that door," he continued. "I'm going to be holding a hand out for that, but I'm going to be holding this hand that's next to me, and I won't let go of that hand. I will not cut off Robyn to have a relationship with my children."

Earlier this season, Janelle seemed to push back in advance at this narrative that his relationship with Robyn has anything to do with his strained relationships with his children.

"Kody has this idea that somehow if he leaves Robyn home, he's going to be able to come to these family gatherings. And that's so far from the truth," she said in the December 1 episode.

She explained that he's "alienated from 90 to 95 percent of his children. He is not really wanted at events. He is not coming regardless of who he brings or doesn't bring with him."