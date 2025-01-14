90 Day Fiancé Introduces Show's First Throuple and Bisexual Drama In Season 11 Trailer

TLC

A bisexual couple -- who have been married for 10 years and have two daughters -- added a "third" to their relationship to spice it up; now, they want to make it legal.

Things are heating up for the highly anticipated return of 90 Day Fiancé as the reality series launches its first throuple.

Introducing Matt and Amani, a duo from San Diego, CA who are in a relationship and Any from Tijuana, Mexico.

Matt and Amani have been married for ten years and are raising two daughters. However, they faced some difficulties in their marriage. Amani, who is bisexual, together with Matt, have explored being in polyamorous relationships to keep their marriage in afloat.

After trying out new ways to navigate their marriage, they fell in love with Any, a single mother and exotic dancer.

The trio have been dating for over a year and are now looking to make their relationship permanent. However, to do this, Matt and Amani must divorce in order to marry Any and move forward with a K1 visa to bring her over the border and into the U.S.

The show's 11th season will show Matt and Amani head to Mexico to spend time with Any's family to confirm this is the right decision for their relationship. This is where things start to get heated, as family and friends question the need for divorce.

Along with the throuple, the TLC show returns with three new couples Stevi (Hattiesburg, MS) and Mahdi (Tehran, Iran) -- who also have bisexual needs to address in their relationship -- Mark (West Ossipee, NH) and Mina (Paris, France), and Gregory (Islip Terrace, NY) and Joan (Kampala, Uganda).

The series follows the journeys of intercultural couples -- Americans and their foreign fiancés -- as they navigate the thrilling complexities of love, cultural differences, and societal pressures.

With just 90 days to wed before their K1 visas expire, these couples must overcome significant hurdles or face the heartbreaking reality of separation.

Per TLC, fans will also see three returning couples from previous franchises -- and reveal how their relationships have progressed!