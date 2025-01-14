Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Split After 'Painful Situation' In Their Marriage

Getty

The singer, who hasn't been wearing a wedding ring for some time, and her husband of 10 years have separated.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are starting 2025 separated.

The singer confirmed the news on Monday night with a statement, in which she said, "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage."

She did not elaborate on the "painful situation" that led to the split.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them," she added. "We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The two, who have been married since July 2014, share three children together: daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11.

Simpson hasn't been wearing a wedding ring for some time in her social media posts. Her most recent post was just six days ago, in which she was seen smiling while writing, "Life is short. SMILE while you still have teeth😜"

Johnson was also spotted without his ring on back in November.

While Simpson often shares photos with the couple's children to social media, Johnson has been largely MIA. His most recent appearance was in a group family photo for Easter 2024 back in April. Before that, he hadn't been seen on her page since September 2023, for his birthday.

At the time, she wrote, "Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life. My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own."

"We love youuuu," she added, saying Johnson "ain’t an Instagram guy, but I always think the more good wishes the better 😜"

