Melissa Rivers Reveals Iconic Joan Rivers Heirloom Was Saved From LA Wildfires

Getty

Melissa Rivers is opening up about how the devastating LA wildfires has affected her.

The 57-year-old lost everything she owned after her Pacific Palisades home was destroyed on January, 7.

Well, everything except for one heirloom from her late mother, Joan Rivers -- a famous collection of jokes which she kept on index cards and catalogued.

"The jokes and the major archival pieces, fortunately, about two and a half, three months ago were picked up for a national comedy center," Melissa told PEOPLE.

The filing cabinet contains over 65,000 of Joan's original jokes from throughout her career, starting from 1950 and continuing up until her death in 2014.

Mellissa also added that the jewelry from her mother was stored in a security deposit box in a bank vault.

As for any of Joan's iconic clothing pieces, a lot of them were auctioned off for charity over the years.

When she was forced to evacuate, Melissa did manage to grab her mother's Emmy and a picture of her father, Edgar Rosenberg. However, she said that was all.

"When we say we lost everything, well you can't get it until you see the video," Melissa told the publication.

"It's not just my life, but my son Cooper's life, too. We were both only children, and just all of it is gone."

She said that while her and her family are doing "as well as can be expected," she is still in shock.

"We're all doing the best we can," she said. "Cooper's made of the same tough stuff I am. And we are all leaning on each other and coping."

Two things that belonged to her parents she is feeling upset about losing are their bathrobes.

"Everybody is like, 'What about her wardrobe?' But I'm like, I lost the only three things of theirs that I kept in my house because they reminded me so much of them."

Melissa and her family have found temporary housing, but she is unsure if she will rebuild in Pacific Palisades.