Colin Jost 'In Trouble' with Scarlett Johansson After NSFW Joke About Her Vagina on SNL

NBC

Jost reveals how his other half really felt, after his annual "joke swap" with Michael Che ended with a shocking joke about Johansson's genitals that left her "genuinely so shocked."

Colin Jost might be in the dog house with wife Scarlett Johansson ... and it's all Michael Che's fault!

Appearing on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jost was asked about his annual "joke swap" with his Weekend Update cohost on the recent Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live.

As they each wrote jokes for the other to read live off the teleprompter without having seen them before the show, the segment ended with Jost quipping, "Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu. But I ain't trippin. I've been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid."

While Jost broke down laughing, Johansson was seen watching the episode live backstage -- exclaiming, "Oh my god!" after he read Che's quip.

"Are you in trouble with Scarlett?" asked Fallon at the top of his interview with Jost on Monday night.

"I'm in trouble, I think, with a lot of people. Scarlett was genuinely so shocked," he responded, as Fallon went on to call her reaction backstage "unbelievable." Jost then went on to reveal that while the joke itself definitely caught her off-guard, she had some inclination what was to come.

"I was obviously surprised by everything, but they gave her a heads up. They were like, 'Hey, would you be okay if Michael made a little, like, kind of vagina joke at some point?'" Jost claimed. "She was like, 'Sure, whatever, I'm open to it.'"

"So, I didn't know where it was going," he said, before a photo of a roast beef sandwich was shown on screen. "The graphic came up for [roast beef] and Scarlett was backstage like, 'Oh my god, that's what it is!'"

Jost then confirmed neither of them were acting with their reactions to the NSFW joke -- adding, "I was not. I can't act that well!"