Man Who Reported Dad to FBI 'Terrified' After Donald Trump Pardons January 6 Rioters

Getty/CNN/X

The young man reveals he's learned how to use a gun and moved locations to avoid being found by his father Guy Reffitt, who he claims "called me a traitor ... said traitors get shot."

A man who reported his father to the FBI for his involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021 is speaking out about President Donald Trump's decision to pardon the insurrectionists.

Jackson Reffitt -- the son of Guy Reffitt, who was serving an 80-month sentence -- revealed he is "honestly flabbergasted that we've gotten to this point," while speaking to CNN on Monday night.

"I'm terrified. I don't know what I'm going to do. I have taken as many precautions I could," he continued.

His father was one of the Capitol rioters who prosecutors said "lit the match" for the attack, according to Newsweek. He is currently serving a six and a half year sentence for his acts.

However, that could all change after Trump fulfilled a campaign pledge to pardon people he described as January 6 "hostages," on Monday, following his inauguration.

One of Trump's first actions as president was to pardon approximately 1,250 people who were convicted over their involvement in the riot, which was an effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 U.S. election.

"I've picked up a gun, I've moved and I've gotten myself away from what I thought would be a dangerous situation and staying where I thought my Dad could find me," said Reffitt. "Or other people, people that are going to feel so validated by these actions, by this pardon."

"I'm just so filled with paranoia about what could happen. I've been waiting all day for a call from the DOJ to just figure it out and know what to do next because right now I don't, other than just sit around and, you know, talk about it," he continued.

"My dad is still involved with these militias. He still talks with a martyr status. He has no change. He's more galvanized than ever," Reffitt said on CNN. "My mom too. My sisters are waiting outside the jail cell right now. I know who they are and I love them, but I can't feel safe."

He concluded: "My dad once called me a traitor and he said traitors get shot. So that's all I can think about recently."

Jackson was a key witness in the government's case against his father after he first reported Guy's far-right political views to the FBI just days before the riot.

Guy was a member of the antigovernment group The Three Percenters and was the first rioter to be convicted in March 2022.

While he did not physically enter the Capitol building, he was found to have motivated the crowd "into an unstoppable force."

He was found guilty of two counts of civil disorder, one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, one count of entering and remaining on restricted ground with a firearm and one count of obstruction of justice.