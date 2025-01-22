Amy Schumer Shares NSFW Confession About Hooking Up with Professional Athlete

Call Her Daddy/YouTube

The comedian says the moment was reminiscent of a scene in her 2015 film, "Trainwreck," while also revealing to Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper which sport her hookup played professionally.

Amy Schumer is opening up about her "craziest fan interaction."

On Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the comedian shared an NSFW confession about hooking up with a professional baseball player.

When Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper asked about her "craziest fan interaction," Schumer joked, "I guess them eating me out, right? I mean, that's crazy!"

She then continued by revealing a story she said she's "never" shared before.

"You know what? I'm just gonna get right into this here, and I've never said this anywhere," Schumer told Cooper.

"When I was sort of at my kind of peak, touring arenas, what -- and I'll say it, because this is where you say it -- were they a professional athlete? Sure," she continued. "Did I text them, like, late at night, and they came over, they went down on me, and then I said, 'I'm so tired, I'm so sorry,' and they left? Yes."

"And you know who you are!" she added, while she looked at the camera. "That's happened a couple of times, and I'm not proud of it ... This is when I actually get canceled."

"It's all about, like, you want to be a giving lover and whatever, whatever, but at this moment it was like...some people will blow a guy, and that's the end of the night, so I did it my way, to quote Frank Sinatra," Schumer said.

The actress revealed that the man was a professional baseball player, to which Cooper -- who previously dated MLB player Noah Syndergaard -- joked, "Have you had sex with my ex-boyfriend?"

"No. And we didn't have sex!" Schumer said of her hookup, before noting that there's a similar scene in her 2015 movie, Trainwreck.

Cooper applauded Schumer on her "full circle moment," and thanked her for the "tea."

Although Schumer did not reveal the baseball player's name, she did share that he was "pretty cool" when she kicked him out following their hookup, while she said another man she did the same thing to was "furious" about it.

Meanwhile, the Inside Amy Schumer star -- who shares 5-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer -- went on to share more NSFW confessions, including which celebrities are on her "hall pass."

"I'm gonna say, either Christian Bale or Beyoncé," she told Cooper, adding that she probably wouldn't "get a hall pass," but she would "give one."

However, Schumer also added Method Man as another hall pass for herself, saying he's aware of her interest.

Elsewhere, during the podcast episode, the Life & Beth star got candid about her relationship with sex, revealing that she's "never" had an orgasm from intercourse.

Schumer admitted that while in college at Towson University, her self-esteem was "super low," sharing that her alma mater had been voted the number 1 for "hottest women" in Playboy.

"I was just like an actual troll with, like, the physique of Brian Cox and I was like, 'I just look like an MMA fighter,'" she said, also sharing that she "was so drunk all the time" in college. "I would black out."

"I didn't even think about trying to have an orgasm, probably, until I was -- I probably didn't have the confidence to try and have the guy make me come until I was like in my 30s," Schumer continued, revealing that now, at 43, she has still "never" had an orgasm "from penetration."