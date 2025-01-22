Man Killed Girlfriend, Then Hid Body In Newly-Constructed 'Makeshift Tomb' Inside Home: Police

Prince George's County Police Department

The victim's body was discovered days after officers doing a welfare check noticed a "weird" smell in the suspect's home -- with police detailing the "extensive efforts" taken to hide her remains.

A Maryland man is behind bars after allegedly confessing to the murder of his girlfriend, whose remains were found in a "makeshift tomb" inside his Capitol Heights home.

On Monday, the Prince George’s County Police Department announced the arrest of 30-year-old Devontae Gray, who is facing first degree murder and related charges in the death of his girlfriend, 29-year-old Alexis Schuler.

The pair shared a child, while Schuler was also mother to two other children.

The Search for Alexis Schuler

Prince George's County Police Department revealed they were contacted by Washington Metro Police on January 18 for assistance with a missing persons investigation. Schuler, per FOX 5 DC, was first reported missing on January 14 by her mother, who hadn't seen her daughter since January 10. Schuler was last seen leaving her home with her boyfriend in his pickup truck.

Per charging documents, the suspect was seen on surveillance footage leaving his home with construction materials -- which appeared to be cement, cinder blocks, containers and other assorted items -- between January 12 and 13th.

While a welfare check was performed on Gray's home on January 14 -- the day Schuler was reported missing -- and officers reportedly observed a "weird" smell in the residence, they chalked the odor up to the home's overall "dirty" appearance.

The Body Is Discovered

A search warrant was then executed on Gray's home on the 19th, which is when authorities found the victim's remains -- which, according to police, the suspect "had taken extensive efforts to hide" inside the residence.

Fresh drywall was found inside the home, as well as a semi-automatic handgun and cleaning supplies. Behind the drywall, "a makeshift tomb was discovered under the stairs," said court docs -- this time via ABC 7.

"There was a large plastic bin, wrapped in plastic wrapping, behind a large amount of concrete that was poured by the Defendant [Gray]. After pouring the concrete around the plastic bin, the drywall was placed and faux brick was then placed on the drywall," read the docs. "PGFD assisted with the demolition of the concrete and removing the bin. The bin was opened and inside a human foot was visible, believed to belong to the Decedent."

"She was located under a large amount of soil and hay," added authorities, who noted that the entire bin was transported to the medical examiner, "with the decedent still inside, untouched."

The medical examiner later determined Schuler had been shot.

According to police, Gray later confessed to murdering Schuler, who detectives believe was killed "during a dispute" with the suspect.