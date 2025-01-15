Son of Couple Killed by Triple Murder Suspect Holds Him at Gunpoint Until Police Arrive: Sheriff

WITN/Pitt County Detention Center

Police in North Carolina believe that if the son of two victims had not held 55-year-old David Lever at gunpoint until they could apprehend him, there would likely have been even more victims.

One man's brave act after losing both of his parents to a gunman may have saved even more lives. That's what Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance believes after the son of two murder victims reportedly held their alleged shooter at gunpoint until police could arrive.

"The investigation of these cases leads us to believe there would have been additional victims had a family member of the victims not intervened until our deputies were able to arrive," Dance told reporters, per NBC affiliate WITN.

David Lever, 55, of Greenville, North Carolina appeared in court for the first time on Monday after the tragic shooting deaths of Enrique Reyes, 64, and husband-and-wife victims Anthony Gribble, 80, and Paula Gribble, 76 on Friday, January 10.

All of the victims were shot in their homes, according to police. "Let me offer my condolences to the family and friends of all the victims," Dance said.

According to WITN, Lever cursed at the judge in the courtroom Monday as he was being led back to his cell, calling him a "motherf--ker." The judge did not respond.

Lever is facing three counts of murder. He is being held on no bond and has been appointed a capital defender. His next court date is set for January 29.

Shootings and Lever's Arrest

Dance also told reporters, per the news outlet, that her deputies found at least 50 weapons in Lever's home and van, along with ammunition.

In a timeline of events presented of Lever's suspected activities on January 10, Dance shared that they first got word of his activities when they received reports at 1:45 p.m. PT that he had fired shots after appearing to get gas at a Speedway.

Police reported that sometimes between 1:45 and 2:17 p.m. PT, Lever attempted to make contact with someone at their home. By the time they reached the door, they could see him backing out of their driveway. The residents told police they did not recognize him.

At 2:17 p.m., police were contacted by the eldest son of the Gribbles, who said his parents had been shot and that he was holding the suspect at gunpoint. The man held him at gunpoint until police arrived and took him into custody.

According to a search warrant seen by WITN, the son told police his mother called him saying Lever was at their home. The son lives next door to his parents.

"Once he entered the yard he saw David Lever walking from the front door out into the yard," read the search warrant, per the news outlet. "Mr. Gribble stated that David Lever then told him he killed his parents."

According to the documents, the son further told investigators his parents knew Lever and that he had acted as their real estate agent when they bought their home in 2014. He also stated that "Lever was not of sound mind and has substance abuse issues," per the warrant.

At 3:35 p.m., according to Dance's timeline, EMS was dispatched to Reyes' home -- which was four doors down from Lever's home -- after a passerby called saying he saw a man lying in the driveway. He had been shot multiple times and was found deceased. Police believe Reyes was killed before the Gribbles.

A fourth crime scene has been attributed to Lever, with police reporting a breaking-and-entering call at 2:50 p.m. led to a home that had been shot into while unoccupied.

According to WITN, the warrants reveal that Lever had a live-in girlfriend, with police having been previously involved with the couple over domestic violence disputes. The woman was not found in Lever's home and deputies have not been able to find her, per the warrants.