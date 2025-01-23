Chris Pratt Addresses Ex-Wife Anna Faris Losing Home In LA Fires: 'Truly Devastating'

Getty

As for Pratt's home, which he shares with with new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger and their kids, the Guardians of the Galaxy star said it "miraculously" spared amid the ongoing wildfires.

Chris Pratt is sharing an update about his home amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to Instagram to share that he was visiting his Pacific Palisades home for the first time since being forced to evacuate as a result of the fires earlier this month.

And while his house is "miraculously" still standing, Pratt confirmed that his ex-wife, Anna Faris' house had burned down.

Pratt took to Instagram Wednesday to document the first time that he was visiting his home since evacuating earlier this month, sharing a video of his return as he spoke to his fans about what he was seeing.

"Miraculously it's still standing. By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof," he said about his house, which he shares with new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger and their children, before calling the situation "truly devastating."

"Silver lining is my house was saved, but at the same time, so many people’s houses were burned around us and the community's gone. My son's school is gone. My son's mom's house burned down," he continued. "Dozens of our friends lost their homes. It's just wild."

A rep for Faris previously stated, "Anna and her family are safe and grateful."

He left fans with a message of hope, adding, "We're resilient, and we trust in God and consider it all a blessing."

"It's been a tough few weeks, but we’re resilient. Praying for LA and all those impacted, we'll get through this together. God bless," he captioned the post.

The wildfires have led to the evacuation of over 100,000 residents, with more small fires erupting across the county. As Thursday morning, nearly 16,000 structures have been destroyed.