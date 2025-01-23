Vin Diesel Says Fast & Furious Will 'Return Home' to LA to Complete 'Fast X: Part 2' Due to Wildfires

Getty

"Los Angeles needs it now more than ever," Diesel wrote, while sharing that his co-star Jordana Brewster "reached out" to him with the idea.

It looks like the Fast & Furious family will be driving back to where it all began: the City of Angels.

Star and producer Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Thursday to share that the action street racing franchise will "finally return home" to Los Angeles to complete the eleventh and possibly final film, Fast X: Part 2, to support the city amid the devasting wildfires.

According to Diesel, who stars as Dominic Torreto in the franchise, his co-star and on-screen sister, Jordana Brewster, approached him with the idea.

"Last week, during the fires that displaced LA… my sister Jordana reached out to me and said... Please have Universal film the rest of Fast X Part 2 in LA. Los Angeles needs it now more than ever," he captioned a photo of himself and Brewster from Fast & Furious.

"Los Angeles is where Fast and Furious started filming 25 years ago… and now Fast will finally return home. All love…," he concluded.

The first installment of the action franchise, The Fast and the Furious, which was released in 2001, was shot in multiple locations across Los Angeles and in Southern California, while nine subsequent films were shot in many locations around the world.

It appears that production on Fast X: Part 2 -- which will potentially be the final installment in the franchise -- began last year, with Diesel sharing footage and photos from the film's set.

However, in late November, Diesel shared some alleged details regarding production.

"I got universal in one ear saying we need FastX2 by March 2026! I have Comcast in the other ear saying we need two movies to be the Finale!" he began in a caption of a photo of himself and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson from the set of Fast Five.

"Then the writer on Fast Five sent me this image and said we need to see DOM and HOBBS resolve their differences," he continued. "I just want to get back to real street racing, practical stunts… and a reunion of that beautiful brotherhood. Happy Thanksgiving…"

Diesel and Johnson, of course, became embroiled in a feud after 2011's Fast Five.

The latter went on to reprise his role of Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015) and The Fate of the Furious (2017), before starring in the 2019 spinoff film, Hobbs & Shaw. He also made a surprise appearance in a post-credits scene of Fast X (2023).

Due to his cameo in Fast X, and Diesel's teasing the possibility of Johnson returning, it appears that the actor is coming back for Fast X: Part 2.

Meanwhile, during the 2025 Golden Globes earlier this month, Diesel gave a shout-out to Johnson while presenting the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

"Hey Dwayne," he said awkwardly as the camera cut to The Rock with a smile on his face.

During a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brewster reacted to Johnson and Diesel's viral moment, and seemingly confirmed Johnson will appear in the upcoming film.

When asked if she believes "fans went wild over the excitement" of the actors "being back together again," Brewster said, "Yeah!"

"When we keep talking about family, Fast is about family. Families are also dysfunctional, and we’ve got drama," she continued, seemingly referring to Diesel and Johnson's feud. "I think the franchise echoes that."

Brewster also teased on what fans can expect from Fast X: Part 2.

"Vin's so invested in the franchise and so creative that things are always bubbling up. And then we'll be on text chains," she said. "It's wonderful to see the beginning versus what ends up there."

The news of Fast X: Part 2 returning to Los Angeles to complete filming comes as the wildfires have ravaged the city.

Since the fires began on January 7, they have destroyed entire neighborhoods and have, so far, claimed the lives of at least 28 people, according to Cal Fire.

As of January 23, the Palisades Fire has burned 23,448 acres, and destroyed nearly 7,000 structures. The Eaton Fire, meanwhile, has burned more than 14,000 acres, and destroyed over 9,400 structures.

The wildfires led to the evacuation of over 100,000 residents, and left hundreds of thousands without power.

Stars such as Ricki Lake, Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, Cameron Mathison, Billy Crystal, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, and more have lost their homes, while others took to social media to reveal they had evacuated their neighborhoods.