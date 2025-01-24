Harlem Cast Hopes Fans Are 'Satisfied' With Ending -- and Don't 'Buy' Show's Over For Good! (Exclusive)

Amazon/Toofab

When the trailer for Harlem Season 3 dropped fans were overjoyed. However, that feeling was swiftly squashed when they found out it would also be the show's final season.

With the final season kicking off this week, cast members of the hit Prime Video series sat down exclusively with TooFab and revealed how they hope fans react to the series' end.

"I hope they're satisfied," Logan Browning -- who plays Portia -- told TooFab.

"I know people are really, really heartbroken that it's the last season. I don't think it's the last you're going to see of these four girls, I really believe there's no way. I just won't buy it," she continued. "But I hope that the fans, including myself, who are heartbroken that it's the last season, feel satisfied by the end, feel really good in their hearts about where they're leaving these characters."

Browning -- along with Gail Bean, who plays Eva -- entered the hit series in Season 3, only to be told it would be the last one.

"If the fans bully Amazon into ... Bullying works. Don't bully. Maybe not bully. Maybe strong arm. Petition," Logan and Gail jokingly said to each other, hoping viewers campaign for its return. "Let's just send a lot of emails, write a lot of comments. Don't be bullying. It's just a bit of pressure."

Meanwhile, Jerrie Johnson -- who plays Tye -- warned fans to be prepared to sob over the final episode.

"I was sobbing through it and I was like, 'I was there. Why am I crying?' But it's so well shot and it's so heart-wrenching. Our directors have done such a great job, our producers, the writers, to get all of what needed to be got in six episodes," Jerries shared. "So I hope that the audience feels complete and at comfort and to feel like, 'Oh if it's only gonna be six episodes, I hope it's this six episodes.'"

The feel-good series -- that has proven to be a love letter to Black women -- follows the everyday lives of four best friends Camille (Meagan Good), Quinn (Grace Byers), Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), and Tye (Jerrie Johnson) in New York City.

From romance to careers and complicated family dynamics, the show had fans on the edge of their seats after a shocking Season Two finale cliffhanger. Now, the series is back with a bang for its final season, expansing its cast with a handful of newcomers for Season 3. Along with Browning and Bean, Kofi Siriboe (Seth) and Robin Givens (Jacqueline) also made a home in Harlem.

"It was a joy. It's such an honor to be able to play with these characters who we've watched already and followed their insane stories and their heartbreak," Browning said. "To be able to play in their world was truly a gift. Watching the actors was a gift."

Despite only being on the series for one season, Bean insisted "it's better to have loved than lost."

While they didn't get a chance to work with or see iconic actress and The View host Whoopi Goldberg on set, Browning said she is taking home a lot from the cast.

"I was so sad I didn't get to work with or see Whoopi. I really thought I was going to get to be there on a day when she was there," Browning said before sharing how much she learned from her friend Meegan Good.

"She's an incredible comedian. She improvs a lot, especially just her face, how she's processing things, that's not on a page all the time," she shared. "So I think the biggest takeaway is really what is not on the page. What's on the page, but also what's not there. That's what makes actors so special and beautiful and magical is, yes, they can take lines and make you feel so many incredible emotions, but also the life in between is electric. And watching Megan do that was."

Bean managed to have a closer encounter with Goldberg though.

"I didn't get to see Whoopi, but she was in her trailer at some point when I was on set. And then I was in my trailer at some point when she was on set. So she so graciously sent me some bottles of Whoopi," she told TooFab, referring to Goldberg's prosecco line. As for Good, Bean had a "blast" with her in the glam room.

"Just so kind, so generous, so loving. But I didn't get to work with them," Bean said before quickly adding, "I haven't been able to work with them yet!"