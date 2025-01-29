OnlyFans Star Who Said She Slept with 1,057 Men In 12 Hours Gives Cheating Advice

TikTok

The OnlyFans creator says "wedding rings are encouraged" at her events, this after saying her family is "so proud of what I do."

An OnlyFans star known for her provocative comments is offering up advice for any married men wanting to cheat on their wives with her.

Bonnie Blue, who made headlines earlier this month for claiming to sleep with more than 1,000 men in just 12 hours, shared a pair of videos to one of her TikTok accounts this week in which she gave a few pointers to guys out there who may want to go to one of her "events."

"So the reason my queues are the best place to cheat is because there's that many men, even if your wife is looking for you, she wouldn't know which one you was," Blue said in one of the clips. She then added, "and she's probably not seen 'down there' in a long time."

She captioned the post: "Wedding rings are encouraged at my events."

In another since-deleted video, according to Us Weekly, she gave some more tips.

"So when you're cheating on your wife, remember to still sleep with your wife occasionally," she advises. "I know that is difficult ... but if you stop the bedroom activities she's going to think something is happening.”

She also warned men against using "all the moves your bit on the side teaches you" on your other half.

This is hardly the first time Blue has made a play for married men on her social media pages.

Leading up to her alleged attempt to bed 1,000+ men, Blue was sharing videos pleading for "boys, dads and husbands" to "spare two minutes" to "sneak away" and meet her for the feat.

After Lily Phillips went viral for a documentary in which she bedded 100 men in 14 hours back in December, Blue claimed she not only one-upped Lily -- but a record set more than 20 years ago by Lisa Sparks, who boasted 919 men in 22 hours.

Per Sparks' Wikipedia page, there's some discrepancy over how many men she actually had sex with and the record is not one recognized by the Guinness World Records

Blue's rep later told The Sun that she bedded 1,057 people in 12 hours.

"As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue who Bonnie wanted to pleasure before ending the 12-hour day," the publicist claimed, saying Blue also has "video proof" of the event which would be shared to her pages in the coming months.