OnlyFans' Lily Phillips Shares How Much Money She Earns After Sleeping with 100 Men in a Day

"For me, there's no amount of money that would make me stop," says the UK adult film star, who previously shared that her next challenge is to sleep with 300 men in 24 hours, with the ultimate goal of bedding 1,000 men in a day.

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips is opening up about her success on the adults-only platform after she went viral for sleeping with 100 men in a day.

In an interview with E! News, the UK adult film star revealed how much money she earns for her job as an OnlyFans creator.

"Oh, we're in the millions," Phillips claimed, before addressing what she says is a common misconception about her career.

She said that people believe she's "doing this for the money," which she quickly shut down.

"For me, there's no amount of money that would make me stop," Phillips said. "There's no goal. It's not like, 'Oh, if I hit this figure, I'll stop doing this.'"

The 23-year-old -- who went viral after she was the subject of YouTuber Josh Pieters' documentary, I Slept With 100 Men in One Day -- previously shared that her next challenge is to sleep with 300 men in 24 hours, which she said is "training" for her ultimate goal of bedding 1,000 men in a day.

"I'm doing it for the love of the game. I just really enjoy it," Phillips said. "I'm very used to sleeping with a lot of guys. I did this as a hobby before I did it for work, so it's not that outrageous to me."

In the documentary, Phillips broke down in tears after her "sex marathon," admitting that she doesn't know "if [she'd] recommend it."

However, while speaking to E! News, she shut down any concerns that her decision to start an OnlyFans was "out of some kind of trauma."

"People think when it comes to the adult industry, everyone in it is doing it because they've had some kind of trauma in their life," Phillips said, claiming that it's "so far from the truth."

She went on to open up about why she's taking on these challenges of sleeping with hundreds of men.

"I want to be unique in the industry," Phillips said. "This is kind of my niche."

She added that she'd "love to be like one of these legends in the porn game who are hammering it and doing it so well."

However, she admitted that she doesn't "think of myself as some kind of role model for girls who aren't into stuff like this."

"I have no regrets because everything I've done has led up to this point in my life," Phillips concluded. "I'm super grateful to be here."

The London-based creator started on OnlyFans at 18, when she allegedly earned over $2,500 for solo play in 24 hours. She dropped out of Sheffield University shortly after that and began filming scenes with men at the beginning of 2024.

After she filmed the documentary, Phillips revealed her goal of sleeping with 1,000 men in 24 days. As for why she's embarking on that challenge, she explained in a recent interview with The Reality Check podcast that she's attempting to break a world record of 919 set by Lisa Sparks in 2004. Per Sparks' Wikipedia page, there's some discrepancy over how many men she actually had sex with and the record is not one recognized by the Guinness World Records.

"I want to get to 1,000 because 900 is weak. You may as well have got to 1,000," said Phillips on the podcast.

And just last week, another OnlyFans star, Bonnie Blue, claimed that she beat Sparks' record, saying she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Leading up to her big day Saturday in London, Blue was sharing videos pleading for "boys, dads and husbands" to "spare two minutes" to "sneak away" and meet her for the feat.

Her rep later told The Sun that she bedded 1,057 people in 12 hours.

"As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue who Bonnie wanted to pleasure before ending the 12-hour day," the publicist claimed, saying Blue also has "video proof" of the event which would later be shared to her pages in the coming months.