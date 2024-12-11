OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Breaks Down Moments After Sleeping With 100 Men In A Day

Instagram/X

"It's not for the weak girls, if I'm honest," she said, getting choked up moments after the 100th session, before setting a new goal to sleep with 1,000 men in one day.

Lily Phillips would not recommend sleeping with 101 men in a single day.

A clip from YouTuber Josh Pieters' brand new documentary I Slept With 100 Men in One Day shows the 23-year-old OnlyFans star moments after number 100.

The footage shows the London-living star walking out of the bedroom wearing a casual striped set of clothes in the aftermath of her day's work.

"It's not for the weak girls, if I'm honest -- it was hard," she said, getting choked up and with tears in her eyes. "I don't know if I'd recommend it. It's a different feeling. It's just one in, one out, it feels intense."

Moments after Lily Philips has slept with 100 men in a day… pic.twitter.com/VC3sPo7OCL — Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) December 9, 2024 @joshua_pieters

It all started back in October, when Phillips announced that she wanted to host an event where she would sleep with 100 of her male fans for a video. The plan catapulted her to stardom and caught the eye of documentary-maker Pieters.

In the beginning of the documentary, she told Pieters that she had been creating R-rated content since she was in university. She explained that her parents were supportive of her decisions and that her business has grown to have nine people on the payroll under her.

During the documentary, Pieters is horrified after he enters the room where the feat took place. He dry-heaved at the bedroom, which was littered with lube, used condoms, wrappers and tissues from the past 14 hours.

"[Was it] more intense than you thought it might?" Pieters asked.

That question caused Phillips to tear up before whispering, "definitely." She then walked into the next room, crying.

"I had to stop the interactions early and you'd have to stand on business and say 'I'm sorry you've got to go,'" she recalled of the day with some men.

"There was the awkward interaction of you feeling pressure to make them c-- if you haven't spent enough time with them and you didn't give them a good time," she continued.

"It's hard having the interactions with them when they’re like, 'You're not going to make me finish? I've come all this way,' kind of guilt tripping me a bit," she added.

She revealed that by the 30th man, she started to disassociate, adding, "It's not like normal sex. I can only think of five, six, 10 guys that I remember and that's it. It's weird."

Despite her tears, she's since set a new challenge for herself. Phillips already announced plans to attempt a new record of sleeping with 1,000 men in a single day.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She said she is currently in "training" for her next challenge and will be sleeping with 300 men on December 15.