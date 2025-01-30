Angelina Pivarnick & Vinny Tortorella Split, Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Getty

After Angelina accuses him of cheating on the Jersey Shore reunion, Vinny goes off on Instagram -- threatening to release proof she stepped out on him, adding, "I'm embarrassed of what my life became because of this relationship."

It's splittsville for Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny "2.0" Tortorella.

During last week's reunion special for the most recent season of the MTV series, Angelina all but said the two had separated -- as she accused him of infidelity.

"So, we're currently filming for another season. I found out he cheated on me so," she shared when asked about their status, before Jenni "JWoww" Farley added, "Let's just say the next season is going to be interesting."

As Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino said Vinny was "not in it for the right reasons," Angelina added that he "never was." She then said, "He's a clout chaser and he just wanted to be on TV and he didn't care about anything that had to do with me, just about TV. He was trying to be on The Bachelorette before me."

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also claimed he "supposedly" tried out to be on the original Jersey Shore back in the day -- while Angelina brought up his appearance on a wrestling show, as well as his alleged Bachelorette aspirations.

Vinny, however, offered his own insight into their relationship on Instagram -- confirming the split by claiming he "broke the relationship off" while responding to a follower who wrote, "Angelina exposed you huh."

"I'm embarrassed of what my life became because of this relationship," he continued, hitting back at suggestions he was leeching off her. "You really think she'd date, let alone get engaged to a bum? We were together for 9 months before we got engaged. Spoke about it and knew that we would do it."

"When she found out my best friend and sister were getting engaged she got jealous, furious and told me I needed to do it before them. Don't believe me, I have all the text convos," he continued. "I funded and paid for a millionaire's life, for as long as I was together. Paid my housing expenses for the place I had since in Staten Island since 2015, which she never allowed me to go to, plus all of her monthly housing expenses. Even back paid past due bills that her ex left her with from before I even knew her. I always paid my part and provided."

He said the Jersey reunion was filmed back in May -- and he "found out for the first time I was cheated on 3 months prior."

"Forgave her and tried to work things out. I didn't watch the reunion but saw the clip they posted. She made sure to plant the seed trying to say I cheated, WELL show some proof then. It doesn't exist!" he continued, before threatening to release "the 30 min video I recorded of her phone showing all the convos/videos/photos with other men?"

Vinny claimed the "cheating continued," before he then addressed having a Hinge account.

"Oh and I made a hinge 2 weeks after finding out I was still being cheated on this past November. I broke the relationship off and wanted to find a new woman," he wrote. "I deserve that chance after getting screwed over multiple times."

As for the "clout chasing" claims by Angelina and her cast mates, he said he told his ex about his reality TV past.

"During the early 2000s every club/mall you went to around the tri state area, had producers/recruiters for tv shows," he said, before addressing his wrestling past. "If I would have gotten on the bachelorette maybe I'd be praised like other significant others that legit met their significant other on a dating show. Why am I treated different?? You trolls make absolutely no sense."