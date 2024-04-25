How Sammi Sweetheart's TikTok with Jets Player's Wife Sparked Major Jersey Shore Drama

TikTok/MTV

"Don't f--k with Sam," said Pauly D after seeing Sam's video with Nick Bawden's wife -- who previously accused Angelina of slipping into her husband's DMs.

It wouldn't be an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation if Angelina Pivarnick wasn't angry with someone over something -- and this week, Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola was once again her big target.

On Thursday's new episode, Sam's behavior blew up the group, after she recorded a TikTok with Alexis Bawden, the wife of New York Jets football player Nick Bawden. The footage showed Alexis reenacting an infamous Sam-Ron fight from the show's early days over his friendship with Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

Alexis' caption for the video: "Angela, I'M friends with her!!!"

"Angela," of course, is Angelina.

Now, some backstory. In September 2023, Alexis took to TikTok to call out Pivarnick for slipping into her husband's DMs, sending him a message saying, "see u soon." Bawden exposed the DM, before telling Angelina -- who she repeated called "Angela" in the video -- "You don't message a married woman’s man you’re going to see him soon after you see his wife go by on the field. Weirdo."

That drama already played out earlier this season, with Pivarnick saying she DMed a number of the players and didn't know Bawden was married when she reached out to him.

It all seemed like it had blown over, until Sam decided to appear in Alexis' video.

"You have to see this bulls--t!" exclaimed Pivarnick after she learned about the TikTok. Angelina went on to say Sam wasn't living up to her "sweet" reputation, instead calling her the "meanest bitch" she's ever met. "F--k you," she exclaimed as she continued to rant about the apparent slight, which came after ongoing drama between the two women.

Even their costars knew the video would cause serious drama, as they all braced for Hurricane Angelina to hit.

"Once you put something on social media, it's there forever. Girl, what are you doing?!" exclaimed Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, while Deena Nicole Cortese said she'd never make a video like that because she's "too afraid" of Angelina's wrath.

"That was a chess move. Don't f--k with Sam, is what I'm saying," said Pauly D in reaction to the video, while Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino felt Sam "definitely poked the hamster with that TikTok."

The video came out right before the whole group was set to head to Arizona together for another trip and they all expected serious drama from Angelina once they got there. Sam, however, defended herself while speaking with Jenni, Nicole and Deena, saying she wasn't intentionally trying to tick off anyone with the TikTok.

"Me and Justin went to a Jets-Giants game and I got this amazing opportunity to watch the game from the Jets special lounge and guess who's there," she said. "I was there all day with her for four hours and she's a very nice girl. There was no ill intent on my end."

"You know how awkward it was when I saw this girl? I'm not the one who wrote the caption, I'm not the one who posted it," she added. "There was no ill-intent on my end."

She went on to say that Angelina "annoys" her in general and, referring to their past issues, said she knew Pivarnick wouldn't even "own up" to her own part in any of their ongoing drama.

The episode ended just after Angelina and her man, Vinny Tortorella, arrived at the AZ resort -- meaning any showdown between her and Sam will have to wait until next week. A preview for the episode teased that a pretty heated confrontation is coming, so stay tuned!