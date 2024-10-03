Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct in Domestic Violence Case

Getty

Pivarnick pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct offense related to a June 2 domestic violence incident at her home in Freehold Township, New Jersey.

Angelina Pivarnick is in some legal hot water.

The Jersey Shore star pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct offense related to a June 2 domestic violence incident at her home in Freehold Township, New Jeryey.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Judge Nicole Sonnenblick ruled for a conditional dismissal of the charge, meaning if Pivarnick meets certain probational requirements over the next year, the guilty plea will be expunged from her record.

The exact details of the conditional dismissal were not revealed, with Pivarnick's lawyer, James Leonard Jr. of Atlantic City, declining to elaborate, and municipal prosecutor Anthony J. Vecchio declining to comment further.

Pivarnick, through her attorney, also declined to comment on the matter.

While Pivarnick did plead guilty to disorderly conduct, four other charges were dismissed via a prosecutor's motion at the request of the victim, including obstruction of the administration of law, resisting arrest, simple assault and criminal mischief.

The victim, whose name was redacted from the police complaint, suffered "bodily injury" as a result of Pivarnick "striking him with her hands/fists causing scratches, redness and complaint of pain to the victim's hands," according to the complaint.

Per the complaint, the criminal mischief charged stemmed from an incident in which the 38-year-old reality struck the victim's "vehicle with her hands causing damage under $500."

Pivarnick was also charged with resisting arrest after police say she pulled her arms away and refused to comply with officer's instructions when she was taken into custody.

While the victim's name was not included in the complaint, Pivarnick lives in the New Jersey residence with fiancé Vinnny Tortorella, who has appeared alongside her on the Jersey Shore spin-off Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

While this incident was not mentioned on the last season of the show, it's likely to be a topic on the show's current season, airing now on MTV, though the APP reported that there were no cameras on-hand at the courthouse for Pivarnick's appearance Tuesday.

It's also worth noting that Tortorella did not accompany Pivarnick to court, either.

Pivarnick and Totorella have had their fair share of ups and downs, with the pair having an altercation at the Freehold Township home prior to the June 2 incident. While Pivarnick called the police after the alleged incident, she declined to press charges against Tortorella after the cops arrived.