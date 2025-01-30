Woman Finds 2-Year-Old Dead Under Dresser, Admits Leaving Kids Alone to Stay with Boyfriend: Cops

Marion County Jail

The woman's boyfriend allegedly told police she stayed with him, and her kids only came over "once a week at most" -- but she purportedly emphasized she stopped in at her place once a day to bring them food and check on them.

Disclaimer: This story includes descriptions of injuries found on a deceased child, as well as details of neglect.

An Indiana mother has been charged with child neglect causing death after she told police she found her 2-year-old daughter unresponsive, not breathing, and "cold to the touch" underneath a dresser.

Chantell Gardner, 33, told the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police that she discovered her daughter after she'd called her two young children to come to dinner on Saturday, January 25.

Only her 5-year-old son came, per a probable cause affidavit seen by CW affiliate WISH. After conducting a search throughout the house for the missing child, Skylar, Chantell allegedly found her and then picked up her son and ran from the house, calling 911.

She also called boyfriend Brian Thomas, per the affidavit, and asked him to come to her apartment. According to police, he had to borrow a vehicle to come over.

Police conducted a sweep of the area where the toddler's body was found and detailed in their filing that they "observed trash scattered, human feces, steak knives and soiled items on the floor to the point it was not visible."

They also described a "strong" scent of "rotting food" throughout the apartment and noted that "feces covered the wall and furniture."

Upon an examination of Skylar's body, where police noted "rigor mortis had already set in," per the document, officials detailed finding bruises and other injuries on her face, arms, legs, back, and genitals. They also described a "large puncture wound" on her neck.

Confessions of Alleged Neglect

After taking both Gardner and Thomas into custody for questioning, police asked the boyfriend about the evidence of neglect. Per the affidavit, he told them that Gardner stayed at his place every night, but not her children. He said they "came to his (place) once a week at most," according to the court documents.

When they questioned Gardner, the mother admitted to staying with Thomas every night, per WRTV, conceding that "she neglected" her daughter. She explained that while she left her children home alone for hours every day, she did "check on them once a day to bring them food and a drink."

As detailed in the affidavit, she admitted finding feces on their hands and feet, and told officers she'd last bathed her daughter a "week-and-a-half ago, if not two weeks ago," per the The Indianapolis Star.

In regards to the bruising and injuries found on Skylar's body, Gardner purportedly denied every physically or sexually abusing her children. She explained Skylar's genital area was "red and swollen" from not having her diaper changed.

After questioning, Thomas was released from custody and Gardner was arrested and booked in the Marion County Jail on a preliminary felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Bond had not been set as of Tuesday, when she was next set to appear in court, per WISH. If convicted she faces a maximum possible sentence of 40 years and up to a $10,000 fine.