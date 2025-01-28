Woman Charged After Alleged Shooting Spree of Children's Fathers in Two States

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office

Two people are dead and another injured after a woman allegedly confessed to police she shot the fathers of her children in two different states -- with the children present.

A bi-state shooting spree has ended with two people dead and a third injured after a woman allegedly shot the fathers of her children and then confessed to police, according to a Lawrence County Sheriff's Office press release.

Taylor Santiago, 31, was arrested by the Aurora Police Department in relation to what has become a multi-agency investigation as it involves murder in two separate states.

She is currently being held without bond at the Lawrence County Jail in Missouri. She has bene charged with first degree murder, first degree robbery, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child.

First Father Shot

Santiago confessed to the January 23 bi-state shootings at approximately 1:45 a.m., per the press release. She was purportedly sitting in the parking lot of the Aurora Police and Fire Facility when she called and reported she'd murdered her estranged husband, Troy Huffman, at their home.

After the call, the suspect was immediately taken into custody and officers were dispatched to her apartment, where they did find Huffman deceased. But Santiago wasn't done confessing her crimes.

According to The Kansas City Star, Santiago told police she was getting coffee at a Casey's General Store on the night of Wednesday, January 22, when she "decided" to kill her estranged husband, as well as her ex and his girlfriend.

She purportedly said she convinced Huffman to come to her home "under the pretenses of seeing" their 12-year-old son. Santiago said the boy was present during the shooting, but is uninjured.

In their probable cause statement, investigators said that when Huffman arrived, Santiago told their son to cover his ears in his room as "she was going to take care of the bad guys." She then allegedly came out of his room with a revolver behind her back and shot Huffman, per the documents.

Santiago told police that her next move was to drag Huffman's body out of her doorway, according to the affidavit, take his keys and steal his car, with which she drove the 50 miles toward her next intended victims.

Second Father Shot

Once in Carroll County, Arkansas, Santiago said she made her way to the home of her daughter's father. Both his girlfriend and Santiago's daughter were home when she arrived, according to the affidavit, at which point she allegedly shot both adults.

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department has partnered with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas to investigate these shootings in Arkansas.

Speaking with Wichita, Kansas NBC affiliate KSN, the Carroll County sheriff confirmed that their deputies had been dispatched to a home after reports of an unknown disturbance.

There they found a man and woman had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, per the news outlet, while the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

When Santiago called police after her return to Aurora, she told them she'd killed three people, per the arrest affidavit, so she appeared unaware that one of her intended victims had survived.

Aurora Police Chief Wes Coatney told Springfield, Missouri NBC affiliate KYTV that he believes her motive for the shootings was concern over custody issues between her and the fathers of her children.