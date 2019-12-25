The college admissions scandal -- dubbed Operation Varsity Blues -- was one of the biggest headlines of 2019 as it put a spotlight on crimes carried out by a wealthy and privileged faction of the American public.

Over 50 individuals -- including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin -- were indicted last March for paying mastermind William "Rick" Singer to provide various backdoor options for their children to get into elite universities.

The allegations include bribing college officials to facilitate cheating on entrance exams such as the SAT and ACT, bribing coaches to designate non-athlete applicants as recruited athletes and using charitable organizations to conceal bribery payments.

Both the "Desperate Housewives" star and "Full House" alum were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, with Huffman accepting the charges and serving 11 days in jail with penalties, while Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli continue to maintain their innocence ahead of a 2020 court date.

Here is a timeline of how it all went down for the A-list alleged felons:

March 12: Federal prosecutors in Boston charge at least 50 people connected to the scheme. Singer pleads guilty to 4 charges including racketeering and conspiracy. Huffman is arrested at her Hollywood Hills home after 7 FBI agents "show up at her door Tuesday morning with guns drawn," according to TMZ. She is later released on a $250K bond.

24 hours after news of the scandal broke, Loughlin was arrested in Los Angeles after taking an overnight flight back to California from Canada. Mossimo had already been arrested at this point and was released on a $1 million bond. Loughlin follows his lead and is released for the same amount.

Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter's SAT answers, while Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to pass their daughters -- Olivia Jade and Isabella -- off as athletic recruits applying to be members of the USC crew team, even though neither competitively rowed before.

April 3: Loughlin, Huffman, and eight other parents arrived at the Boston federal courthouse to appear before U.S. District Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley. The judge lays out the charges.

April 8: Huffman announced in a statement that she intended to plead guilty to the charges against her. "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."

April 9: Loughlin is handed a new charge -- money laundering -- because of the alleged payments she made to Singer's fake charity. Now her and her husband could be facing up to 40 years in the clink.

April 15: Loughlin and Giannulli officially plead not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.

April 29: Loughlin and Giannulli -- along with 15 other parents accused of conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering -- submit their not-guilty pleas in federal court in Boston.

May 13: Huffman heads to the Boston court to "tearfully" plead guilty.

August 12: Olivia Jade returns to social media and posts a picture of herself on Instagram flipping off the camera and tagging it with the names of media outlets.

September 13: Huffman's day in court arrives. She is the first parent sentenced, receiving 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised probation and 250 hours of community service.

October 15: Huffman reports to a federal prison in Northern California to begin her 14-day prison sentence.

October 22: A grand jury in Boston indicts 11 of the 15 parents who have maintained their innocence throughout the federal investigation -- including Loughlin and Giannulli -- charging them with conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, which carries "a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater."

Also, Olivia Jade and Isabella are officially ousted from the University of Southern California.

October 25: Huffman is let out of jail early after only 11 days in jail.

November 1: Loughlin and Giannulli formally plead not guilty to bribery charges. They now face up to 50 years in prison if convicted. Their next court date is January 17.