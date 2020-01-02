Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Gabrielle Union Calls Out Uber Driver for 'Dropping a Deuce' In Her Bathroom
View Photos
Getty
How Hollywood Celebrated New Year's Eve 2020

Union jokes her home must scream, "Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool."

Gabrielle Union's plan to have a safe New Year's Eve backfired on her, after her Uber driver blew up her bathroom.

According to the actress, her chauffeur for the evening got incredibly comfortable at her home, after asking to use the facilities and taking his time doing so.

Gabrielle Union Says She Had 5 Hour Meeting with NBC About AGT Ousting

View Story

"Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom," she tweeted out on December 31st. "15-20 min later 🤢 Dude dropped a deuce."

"I'm pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams 'Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool,'" she added. "Welcome to 2020 folks 💩🤗."

While it's unclear where Union was traveling from, she and Dwyane Wade hosted a New Year's Eve party at their home this year.

Blue Ivy Steals Spotlight In New Year's Eve Photo, After Beyonce Shares 2019 Candids

View Story

On Wednesday, she shared a video from inside the party showing the couple dancing the night away. "House Parties Only In 2020," Union captioned the clip, "Happy New Year!!!!"

Wade echoed those sentiments by sharing more footage from the festivities on his own page, showing the whole party rocking out to SWV's classic "Weak."

View this post on Instagram

Nothing but House Parties in 2020‼️

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

View Photo Gallery Instagram Hollywood Celebrates New Year's Eve 2020: Who Kissed & Who Got Married?
#GabrielleUnion#DwyaneWade
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip for IHOP Server on New Year's Day

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip for IHOP Server on New Year's Day
Katy Perry Talks Depression and Says Orlando Bloom 'Pulls the Poison' Out of Her

Katy Perry Talks Depression and Says Orlando Bloom 'Pulls the Poison' Out of Her
'Friends' Baby Finally Reacts to Chandler's 2020 Joke

'Friends' Baby Finally Reacts to Chandler's 2020 Joke
Why Jameela Jamil Canceled Candace Owens Podcast Interview

Why Jameela Jamil Canceled Candace Owens Podcast Interview
Luann de Lesseps Confirms She's Drinking Again After Completing Probation

Luann de Lesseps Confirms She's Drinking Again After Completing Probation
Here's Why Gene Simmons And His Cereal Are Trending on Twitter

Here's Why Gene Simmons And His Cereal Are Trending on Twitter