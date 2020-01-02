Gabrielle Union Calls Out Uber Driver for 'Dropping a Deuce' In Her Bathroom

Gabrielle Union's plan to have a safe New Year's Eve backfired on her, after her Uber driver blew up her bathroom.

According to the actress, her chauffeur for the evening got incredibly comfortable at her home, after asking to use the facilities and taking his time doing so.

"Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom," she tweeted out on December 31st. "15-20 min later 🤢 Dude dropped a deuce."

"I'm pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams 'Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool,'" she added. "Welcome to 2020 folks 💩🤗."

While it's unclear where Union was traveling from, she and Dwyane Wade hosted a New Year's Eve party at their home this year.

On Wednesday, she shared a video from inside the party showing the couple dancing the night away. "House Parties Only In 2020," Union captioned the clip, "Happy New Year!!!!"

Wade echoed those sentiments by sharing more footage from the festivities on his own page, showing the whole party rocking out to SWV's classic "Weak."

