Justin Bieber's "Yummy" music video truly takes the cake.

In the fun clip, which dropped Saturday morning, a cotton candy-haired Bieber is seen dancing and dining at a funky restaurant with some colorful guests -- and one of his cats -- as he rocks out to his new song.

One legendary moment that sadly didn't seem to make it into the video, however, was when Bieber pulled a hilarious prank on his manager Scooter Braun by smashing his head into a cake.

The 38-year-old record executive shared the funny video on his Instagram. In the clip, Bieber is seen singing and dancing to the track while Braun, who wearing a hot pink hat, bops along to the beat.

The footage then flashed to Braun sitting in front of a large piece of cake -- and out of nowhere, Bieber slams his manager's face into the dessert. Braun seemed a little irritated as he wiped off the white frosting off his face, but it was definitely all in good fun.

"Official music video for #yummy is out right now," Braun captioned the clip. "@justinbieber I don’t remember this part 😂🎂😋"

Believe it or not, "Yummy" is Bieber's first solo single in four years. The pop star revealed in a Q&A with fans on YouTube that the upbeat track, which dropped on Friday, was inspired by his wife Hailey Baldwin.

"Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy," Bieber sings in the chorus. "Say the word, on my way / Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe / Any night, any day / Say the word, on my way."

On Christmas Eve, the "Sorry" singer gifted his fans with an exciting announcement. In addition to teasing "Yummy's" release, Bieber also teased a fifth studio album, a concert tour and a docuseries.

"As humans, we are imperfect," he said in a "Bieber 2020" trailer Dec. 24. "My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through, I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life. I'm excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I'm just excited to share mine. It's the music that I've loved the most out of anything I've done."

Bieber's tour kicks off in Seattle on May 14, 2020.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram