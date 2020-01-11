Batman Actor Burt Ward Was Asked to Take Pills to 'Shrink Bulge'

The "Batman" TV show from the 60s dressed the titular comic book icon and his sidekick, Robin, in rather form-fitting superhero costumes.

The wardrobes were so revealing that the Catholic League of Decency put up a stink with ABC Studios.

"They thought that Robin had a very large bulge for television," Burt Ward, who played the Caped Crusader's buddy, told Page Six at the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

The issue escalated and the production company eventually sent the actor to a doctor who prescribed him medication. "To shrink me up," recalled Ward.

But the veteran actor decided the plan could prove a bit dicey and found his own answer to the problem.

"I took them for three days and then I decided that they can probably keep me from having children," he divulged. "I stopped doing that and I just used my cape to cover it."

The star of the show, Adam West, had quite the opposite issue while filming the campy classic.

"With Adam they put Turkish towels in his undershorts," Ward explained.

Although the show was a huge hit and found fame for the Los Angeles native, who was 20 at the time, Ward said he had other options for a career.

"I was a straight-A student at UCLA. In fact, the Dean at UCLA was upset with me when I left in my third year to do Robin because she said I should have been a nuclear physicist. I was in the top 3% in the United States in science and math," he detailed.

Ward is proud of the legacy of the show that ran from 1966 to 1968, but even more so of his current gig as a superhero to canines.

"My wife and I run the largest giant dog rescue charity in the world," Ward told the publication. "15,500 dogs would be dead if it weren't for my wife Tracy and I. At all times we have a minimum of fifty dogs at our house with us."

And, apparently, he still retains some of his super powers.

"We make our dog food," he added. "We've discovered a way to double and triple the lifespan of dogs."

Holy WTF, Batman!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Getty/Marvel