NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore had to be kept apart by show producers and security guards on Sunday's explosive episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," but no one was around to restrict the online jabs that took place immediately after.

Following the bloodbath -- which stemmed from this season's biggest storyline, SnakeGate -- the reality star nemeses took aim at each other on Twitter. Though neither addressed the other directly, there was more than enough flame thrown.

The online digs all stem from the nearly physical brawl that broke out during the episode, so here's a quick recap of what happened:

Kenya begged NeNe to reveal who the "snake" was that recorded Cynthia Bailey allegedly talking smack about Leakes, but NeNe refused to "snitch," causing all hell to break loose. (She wound up telling producers the culprit was Yovanna Momplaisir in a later confessional.)

"You should have said it when you had the time to say it, NeNe. You had the floor!" Kenya shouted, prompting NeNe to fire back, "You shut the f--k up, bitch!" What followed was complete mayhem, as NeNe had to be physically retrained by two men and three women, including Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton.

"What I'm mad about, blew-up booty, is that you continue to provoke someone and then you wanna act like you're a victim. You're not a victim, blow-up booty," Leakes later told the camera, talking about Moore. "Don't make me have to stick a pin in that fake butt and push the air out, okurrr?"

Kenya responded on Twitter, writing, "Does she own a mirror? On her 6th nose job always coming for the pretty girls on the show #byeugly #byewig #byesnake #RHOA."

Does she own a mirror? On her 6th nose job always coming for the pretty girls on the show #byeugly #byewig #byesnake #RHOA — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) January 13, 2020

Earlier in the evening, she urged her followers to tune into the new episode, saying, "If you haven't figured it out yet, there are 2 [snakes] not one!"

Kenya then went on to retweet the following messages about NeNe:

"Nene is the biggest pig out there talking about someone else being fat 😂." "I'm here for kenya. Bihh get in nene ass lol like bihh you still mad that she didnt tell you she inviting her friend to her own party. Say what tf you gotta say or shut up about it I hate a beat around the Bush ass female." "Kenya was right. There was ample opportunity for Nene to say something. PERIOD! There was plenty of time for nene to say something. F--k that bitch."

But NeNe was not keeping silent either.

I hope y’all are watching with clear eyes and open ears #RHOA — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) January 13, 2020

"I hope y'all are watching with clear eyes and open ears," she tweeted, also retweeting the following messages about Kenya:

"There goes Kenya meddling in @NeNeLeakes and Cynthia's relationships." "Everyone so quick to blame @NeNeLeakes but yet Kenya has a history for provoking people and shit." "@NeNeLeakes was just trying to make peace! I'm not sure why the other ladies for cannot see #KenyaMoore for who she is 🙄! It's making the show look scripted." "Kenya knows she's not about the life. I wanted @NeNeLeakes to drag that f--king bitch." "So proud of you @NeNeLeakes! You really kept your composure and didn't drag Kenya down the hall 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

Until next week!

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

